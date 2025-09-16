Landmark Markets Awarded as ‘Best FinTech Broker - Global’ at Global Forex Awards – Retail 2025

New York City, NY, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award recognizes Landmark Markets commitment to delivering advanced fintech innovation for traders worldwide. Its platform provides seamless access to global indices , commodities, stocks, and metals, supported by low-latency execution, real-time analytics, and scalable infrastructure.

This recognition underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to build a trading ecosystem defined by speed, resilience, and advanced analytics. Landmark Markets continues to integrate automation and AI-driven insights, giving clients institutional-grade tools to navigate increasingly complex multi-asset markets.

The Global Forex Awards – Retail is one of the trading industry’s most respected recognitions, celebrating brokers that set new benchmarks for technology, transparency, and performance.

About Landmark Markets

Landmark Markets is a global fintech broker offering multi-asset trading across indices, commodities, stocks, and metals. With a focus on next-generation technology and robust infrastructure, Landmark Markets empowers traders with the tools across Global Markets.

