Introducing NeosAI Reasoning Mode: Deep Legal Insight on Demand

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software, the leader in AI-powered legal case management innovation, today announced the release of NeosAI Reasoning Mode for NeosAI Chat, a groundbreaking enhancement to existing NeosAI capabilities. Designed specifically for legal professionals, this new feature now allows law firms to choose between two powerful modes of AI-driven analysis within the AI case chat window, delivering either rapid coverage of large datasets (Analysis Mode) or deep, precision reasoning for complex legal documents (Reasoning Mode).

Two Modes, Maximum Flexibility

NEW! Focused Insight: Deep Reasoning

For high-value, detail-intensive tasks, Focused Insight mode enables deep reasoning across 150–200 pages, offering structured insights and precision analysis. Best suited for:

Contract & Settlement Analysis – Spotting risks, obligations, and opportunities.

– Spotting risks, obligations, and opportunities. Brief & Motion Drafting – Supporting litigation strategies with data-backed insights.

– Supporting litigation strategies with data-backed insights. Expert Review – Identifying contradictions in testimony, evidence, or expert reports.

– Identifying contradictions in testimony, evidence, or expert reports. Scenario Planning – Prompt for scenarios like liability analysis, damages modeling, and deposition prep to quickly unlock deeper insight into your cases.

Broad Scope: Fast & Expansive

Users can analyze up to 2,000 pages in record time, giving firms the ability to quickly identify critical details across massive datasets. This mode is ideal for:

Case Intake Reviews – Scanning medical, police, or insurance records at scale.

– Scanning medical, police, or insurance records at scale. Discovery Summaries – Quickly digesting depositions, correspondence, and large document sets.

– Quickly digesting depositions, correspondence, and large document sets. Knowledge Mining – Extracting insights from archives, past cases, or historical records.





“Law firms need flexibility—sometimes you want a wide-angle view across thousands of pages, other times you need a magnifying glass,” said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly Software. “With NeosAI Analysis Modes, attorneys get both: speed when it matters, depth when it counts.”

Powered by Future-Ready Intelligence

Both modes leverage the latest large language models (LLMs) enhanced with custom configurations and orchestrations. NeosAI ensures law firms always access the most advanced AI capabilities, continuously upgrading its models to deliver unmatched speed, accuracy, and depth.

NeosAI is embedded in the Neos platform for seamless access.

