Sigyn Therapeutics to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on September 18th

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), a developer of dialysis-like therapies to address cardiovascular disease and cancer, today announced that Jim Joyce, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025

DATE: September 18th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 19th. Please schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

On September 3rd, the Company introduced Sigyn Therapy™ as a first-in-industry device aimed at reducing the circulating presence of inflammatory molecules and cholesterol-carrying lipoproteins that are linked to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for nearly one-third of all annual fatalities.



About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is developing dialysis-like therapies to address cardiovascular disease and cancer. Sigyn Therapy™ is a first-in-class whole blood adsorption technology being advanced to treat cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of global deaths. The technology is designed to reduce the circulating presence of inflammatory molecules that drive cardiovascular disease progression while simultaneously targeting cholesterol transporting lipoproteins that contribute to heart attacks, strokes, and other major adverse cardiovascular events. The extracorporeal removal of lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol [LDL-C] from the bloodstream (commercially known as lipoprotein apheresis) is clinically reported to reduce the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events by 55% to 98%.

Sigyn Therapeutics is also developing dialysis-like cancer therapies comprised of ImmunePrep™ to optimize the delivery of immunotherapeutic antibodies; ChemoPrep™ to enhance the targeted delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure™ to reduce chemotherapy toxicity. The Company plans to advance its cancer treatment candidates through joint venture development relationships.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

Jim Joyce

CEO, Inventor

Email: jj@SigynTherapeutics.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com