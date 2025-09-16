InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) (“InMed” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Eric A. Adams, InMed’s CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

DATE: September 18th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

In the presentation, Eric A. Adams, InMed’s CEO, will highlight updates and progress of InMed’s pipeline including recent data from the Company’s leading pharmaceutical program INM-901, in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, that was recently presented at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, the world’s leading forum for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed’s pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

