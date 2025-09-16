IFM Establishes First-Ever Certifying Board for The Functional Medicine Field

Federal Way, Wash., USA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) today took the next step in the new Functional Medicine Certification Program™ by announcing the formation of the International Board of Functional Medicine Certification (IBFMC)™. Established by a formal resolution of the IFM Governing Board of Directors (BOD), IBFMC™ is the first-ever certifying board for functional medicine and operates autonomously to oversee and set standards for the Functional Medicine Certification Program™ (Certification Program).

“Aligned with IFM’s mission to ensure the widespread adoption of functional medicine, the IFM Governing Board of Directors is proud to establish this autonomous body to lead the new Certification Program,” said Dr. Gail C. Christopher , chair of IFM BOD. “IBFMCTM ensures proper oversight on the assessment of practitioner competencies in functional medicine through their successful completion of the industry-leading Certification Program for the field of functional medicine.”

The IBFMC™ has the authority and responsibility of oversight for essential certification activities, including maintaining the functional medicine competencies, setting standards for certification eligibility, initial certification, and maintaining certification; making disciplinary determinations; ensuring the appropriate development, administration, and scoring of examinations; and determining qualifications for subject-matter experts who will contribute their clinical expertise to the program. IFM’s Credentialing Department, led by director Liz Grater, ICE-CCP, will implement IBFMC™ standards and policies and manage the daily operations of the Certification Program.

“Functional medicine-certified practitioners are leaders in their fields and are essential in elevating the critical role of functional medicine in the transformation of healthcare,” said IFM CEO Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA . “I look forward to working with the IBFMCTM to certify more practitioners in functional medicine and meet growing patient demand for this individualized approach to healthcare.”

The IBFMC™ members are certified functional medicine practitioners who represent various disciplines, practice settings, and geographies. IFM is pleased to share that Mylène Huynh, MD, MPH, IFMCP, is serving as the IBFMC™ board chair with Wayne Carr, DC, IFMCP, as the vice chair. IFM will be filling the ninth board position with a qualified individual who represents consumer interests. This public member is a requirement of certification program accreditation standards and will help ensure IFM balances its role in protecting the public with its interest in advancing the profession. View IBFMC™ biographies here .

“The inaugural members of the International Board of Functional Medicine Certification™ bring unparalleled depth and breadth to this first-ever leadership body for functional medicine certification,” said IFM credentialing director Liz Grater, ICE-CCP . “We know they will deliver on the goal of the new Certification Program to expand the confident and competent practice of functional medicine for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

The new Certification Program, debuting in 2026, will offer two certifications: the Functional Medicine Certified Professional (FMCP)™ and the Functional Medicine Certified Professional – Medical (FMCP-M)™ . Development of the new Certification Program is guided by the requirements of the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) , which is the gold standard for accrediting programs that certify professionals working in medicine, health, fitness, wellness, and other occupations. Aligning the new Certification Program with industry accreditation standards for professional certification programs ensures the rigor, reputation, and relevance of the functional medicine practice.

Learn more about the Functional Medicine Certification Program™ at IFM.org/Certification .

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. Functional medicine evaluates the whole person and treats the underlying processes and dysfunctions that are causing imbalance and disease by addressing the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of each patient. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through ACCME-accredited education, industry-leading certification, partnerships across medical disciplines, and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM’s FindaPractitioner.com database is the largest functional medicine referral network in the world. Visit IFM’s Newsroom for more information.

About the Functional Medicine Certification Program™

Administered by The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), the new Functional Medicine Certification Program™ (Certification Program) aligns with industry accreditation standards for professional certification programs to ensure the rigor, relevance, and reputation of functional medicine. Led by the autonomous International Board of Functional Medicine Certification (IBFMC)™, in collaboration with the IFM Credentialing Department, the new Certification Program will offer two certifications: the Functional Medicine Certified Professional (FMCP)™ and the Functional Medicine Certified Professional – Medical (FMCP-M)™ . The new program is guided by the requirements of the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and will debut in 2026.