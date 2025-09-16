IGEL Redefines Ransomware Recovery: Instant Business Continuity, No Device Shipping

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, the global leader in endpoint security and provider of the secure endpoint OS platform for now and next, today announced a breakthrough in business resilience: organizations can now recover secure access and return to productivity within minutes—even while an attack is ongoing—using their existing devices. The IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BC/DR) solution now features the new IGEL Dual Boot™ capability, enabling every endpoint to become its own high-availability recovery plan, dramatically reducing downtime and risk.

With IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, organizations can instantly recover secure access and productivity from compromised Windows PCs—users simply reboot their existing device into a secure IGEL OS environment. This seamless process eliminates the need for device shipping or reimaging, enabling business operations to resume within minutes, even during a live cyberattack.

“Ransomware is inevitable, but downtime doesn’t have to be,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “With IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, organizations can instantly recover access, keep their teams productive, and turn a cyber crisis into just a brief interruption.”

Solving the Real Problem: Downtime, Not Just Data Loss

According to the latest IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the global average breach cost reached $4.44 million in 2025. These costs are driven not just by data loss, but by business disruption, regulatory penalties, and weeks of lost productivity while endpoints remain inaccessible.

4.44M – 2025 global average data breach cost $10.22M – U.S. average breach cost

Weeks of lost productivity: The leading driver of breach costs is extended business downtime—not data recovery.



“Cyber-attacks and malware don’t just steal data—they halt business operations, delay care, and damage trust. The biggest cost isn’t data recovery—it’s lost productivity, service interruptions, and compliance risk.”—James Millington, VP Vertical Solutions, Product & Solutions Marketing at IGEL.

With IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, organizations can:

Restore secure user access in minutes, not days.

Resume operations instantly, using the same in-place hardware—no shipping, no reimaging.

Keep employees productive and critical services running during and after a cyberattack.



How It Works

No Data Recovery, No Decryption Required: IGEL does not recover lost data or repair Windows. Instead, users reboot compromised endpoints into a clean IGEL OS environment—restoring access to business apps, communications, and workflows, even during an ongoing attack.

IGEL does not recover lost data or repair Windows. Instead, users reboot compromised endpoints into a clean IGEL OS environment—restoring access to business apps, communications, and workflows, even during an ongoing attack. Evidence Preserved for Compliance: The compromised Windows partition remains untouched, maintaining forensic evidence for investigation and insurance claims.

The compromised Windows partition remains untouched, maintaining forensic evidence for investigation and insurance claims. Centralized, Scalable, and Simple: All recovery operations are managed through IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (IGEL UMS™), with expert services to support setup, testing, and validation.



Real Outcomes for Real Organizations

Healthcare: Patient care continues uninterrupted, even if endpoints are compromised.

Patient care continues uninterrupted, even if endpoints are compromised. Finance: Transactions resume instantly, protecting revenue and client relationships.

Transactions resume instantly, protecting revenue and client relationships. Retail & Government: Services keep running, reputation and compliance protected.



Market Availability and Next Steps

To schedule a demo and to discover how to keep your workforce productive, even in the face of ransomware, visit IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery.

and to discover how to keep your workforce productive, even in the face of ransomware, visit IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more read IGEL BCDR Solution Brief.

IGEL BCDR Solution Brief. To experience it live, at IGEL Now & Next 2025 Frankfurt, November 4–6, 2025, register here.



For additional information or media inquiries, you may reach out to the contacts below.

About IGEL



IGEL is a global leader in endpoint security and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform™ for now & next — enabling hybrid work, cloud adoption, and Zero Trust. Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and secure enterprise browsing for IT and OT, it delivers high performance while reducing complexity, cost, and risk.

The Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the Preventative Security Architecture™ — an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally with U.S. offices and a 100+ partner IGEL Ready ecosystem in over 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com.

