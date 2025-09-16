Award-Winning AI Search Monitoring Platform Otterly.AI Launches Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Audit Tool to Maximize AI Chatbot Visibility

Vienna, Austria, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otterly.AI, the award-winning AI Search Monitoring Tool trusted by SEO professionals, today announced the launch of its GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) Audit Tool, a first-of-its-kind AI visibility checklist designed to help marketers and SEO teams quickly understand how their brand is performing across the rapidly evolving world of AI-powered search.

A New Standard for Generative Engine Optimization

With generative search platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot increasingly shaping consumer discovery, SEO teams need new methods to evaluate visibility. Otterly.AI’s GEO Audit Tool provides a clear framework for:

Auditing AI search visibility : See where and how your brand, content, and competitors are being cited in generative search results.

: See where and how your brand, content, and competitors are being cited in generative search results. Benchmarking performance : Measure current AI visibility across key engines and identify areas where improvements are needed.

: Measure current AI visibility across key engines and identify areas where improvements are needed. Following a proven checklist : Access actionable steps to optimize content, citations, and authority signals that influence AI search outcomes.

: Access actionable steps to optimize content, citations, and authority signals that influence AI search outcomes. Future-proofing SEO strategies: Ensure teams stay ahead of shifts from keyword-based optimization to prompt-driven and AI-curated visibility.

“Generative Engine Optimization is the next frontier for SEO,” said Thomas Peham, CEO of Otterly.AI. “Our GEO Audit Tool gives SEO professionals a simple but powerful way to audit, benchmark, and improve their AI visibility, ensuring they don’t get left behind as search evolves.”

Why This Matters

Traditional SEO tools stop at Google rankings — but AI search platforms now answer millions of queries daily, shaping brand visibility far beyond the SERP.

— but AI search platforms now answer millions of queries daily, shaping brand visibility far beyond the SERP. SEO pros need clarity in a noisy landscape — the GEO Audit Tool acts as a trusted guide to identify strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in AI-driven search.

— the GEO Audit Tool acts as a trusted guide to identify strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in AI-driven search. It’s built for action, not just insights — pairing Otterly.AI’s monitoring with a structured checklist, making optimization efforts easier and more effective.

Interested parties can learn more about Otterly.AI's GEO Audit tool here: https://otterly.ai/blog/geo-audit/.

About Otterly.AI

Otterly.AI is an AI Search Monitoring and optimization platform built for the future of search. It enables brands and SEO professionals to automatically monitor where they show up, what’s being said about them, and which websites get cited—across new and evolving AI search platforms. Trusted by thousands of marketing and SEO experts, Otterly.AI helps users turn visibility into action.

Media Contact:

Email: hello@otterly.ai

Phone: +43 676 65 69 192