Prerender.io Announces Strategic Partnership with AI Search Analytics Platform OtterlyAI

Shaping the Future of Search

As generative AI reshapes how information is accessed, traditional search optimization alone is no longer enough. Search experiences are shifting from static results to AI-generated responses that aggregate and summarize content from across the web.

Through this partnership, Prerender and OtterlyAI will empower marketing and SEO teams to understand, and improve, how their content appears, performs, and is cited within AI-driven search results.

“AI search is transforming how users find and trust information,” said Marcos Withington, Head of Partnerships at Prerender.io. “Our collaboration with OtterlyAI allows brands to stay both visible and technically optimized as AI platforms increasingly shape discovery.”

A Unified Approach to AI Visibility

Prerender ensures that websites deliver fully rendered, GEO-ready and SEO-ready HTML to both search and AI crawlers (Googlebot, GPTBot, etc.), maintaining speed, accuracy, and visibility across any search channel and LLM. OtterlyAI provides real-time intelligence on where and how a brand’s content is cited across AI systems such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews/AI Mode, Perplexity, and others. Together, the two platforms bridge the gap between visibility insights and technical execution, helping teams adapt their optimization strategies for AI-driven search environments.

Preparing Customers for What’s Next

The partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation and customer success. By combining Prerender’s infrastructure expertise with OtterlyAI’s emerging analytics capabilities, enterprises will gain clearer visibility into their search footprint and the ability to act quickly on those insights.

“We’re excited to partner with Prerender to help brands understand how AI is reshaping discovery,” said Klaus-M. Schremser, Co-founder of OtterlyAI. “Together, we can help businesses not only stay visible but thrive in the next evolution of search.”

About Prerender.io

Prerender.io is a technical SEO solution that helps websites ensure their JavaScript content is fully visible to search engines and generative AI tools. Used by thousands of companies worldwide, including Microsoft and Walmart, Prerender.io solves critical SEO challenges for modern websites.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is the AI Search Monitoring and Optimization Platform built for the future of search. With purpose-built tools for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), OtterlyAI helps marketing, SEO, and content teams understand how their brand shows up in AI-generated answers—andhow to improve it. Trusted by 10,000+ professionals worldwide, OtterlyAI turns visibility into action.

