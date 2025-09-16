United Health Products to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products (OTCQB: UEEC), focused on the development and commercialization of innovative wound care technologies, today announced that Brian Thom, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

DATE: September 18th

TIME: 10:30am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About United Health Products -- UHP has developed and patented a Neutralized Regenerated Cellulose hemostatic agent. CelluSTAT Hemostatic Gauze is an all-natural product designed to control mild to moderate bleeding. UHP is seeking approval to access the human surgical market while pursuing commercial opportunities in the topical applications of its existing products.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

