Kane Biotech Completes U.S. FDA 510(k) Submission for revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Cleanser

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (“Kane Biotech” or the “Company”) today announces that it has completed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) 510(k) clearance submission for its revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Cleanser.

revyve Antimicrobial Wound Cleanser is the Company’s third product in its revyve product line and complimentary to Kane’s revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray products. This new companion product will be part of routine wound management, providing irrigation for the purpose of cleansing acute and chronic wounds to decrease the bacterial load and remove loose material. The formulation of the cleanser is based on revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel.

The annual U.S. market size for wound cleansers exceeded $200M USD in 2024.1 2 3

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE)

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are US FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel is Health Canada approved. To learn more about revyve, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

