NanoXplore Announces CEO Transition

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or “the Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, today announced that Soroush Nazarpour, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, will be stepping down from NanoXplore as CEO at the Corporation’s annual general meeting (‘AGM’) in December 2025. Mr. Nazarpour will stand for re-election at the AGM to remain on the Board of directors as Vice Chairman and Founder. Mr. Nazarpour will also continue to support the Board and the Corporation as special advisor to ensure continuity of leadership and technical expertise.

Mr. Nazarpour founded NanoXplore, and under his leadership, the Corporation has grown from its early beginnings into an industry leader in its field. His vision and dedication have been central to building the foundation and driving its success to date.

The Corporation’s current COO, Rocco Marinaccio, who has been with the Corporation for almost 7 years, will succeed Mr. Nazarpour as CEO at the AGM. Mr. Marinaccio brings more than 26 years of leadership experience in Manufacturing and Sales. As Chief Operating Officer at NanoXplore, he oversees all aspects of operations, including production, sales, engineering, purchasing, logistics, and continuous improvement initiatives, supporting the company’s growth in the advanced materials sector. Since joining NanoXplore, he has played a key role in scaling the company’s operations and commercial efforts to support the growing demand for graphene-enhanced products, driving efficiencies across multiple sites, and supporting strategic partnerships and customer programs.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Soroush not only for his leadership as CEO, but for being the founder and visionary behind NanoXplore,” said Joseph G. Peter, Lead Director of the Board. “His contributions over the years have been extraordinary, and the Corporation’s success is a direct result of dedication, talent, and foresight of Soroush and his team. With the current five-year plan on track and prospects for graphene sales in the best shape since the Corporation’s inception, this is the ideal time to embark on a CEO transition phase.”

Mr. Nazarpour added, “Starting NanoXplore and leading it over the years has been the honour of my life. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together. It’s the right time for a leadership transition and I look forward to supporting Rocco, the team and the Board as they guide the Corporation into its next chapter.”

Rocco Marinaccio stated “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the company going forward, together with our team. We have made some great strides, and I foresee a great future for graphene and our product offerings. It has been a pleasure to work with Soroush for many years, and we will continue to work together to build the business.”

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Rocco Marinaccio’s Biography

Rocco Marinaccio brings more than 26 years of leadership experience in Manufacturing, Human Resources Management, Operations, Sales, Plant management, and Global Supply Chain Management. His experience spans a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial and advanced materials.

As Chief Operating Officer at NanoXplore, Rocco has been instrumental in the execution and scale-up of NanoXplore’s world class Graphene manufacturing facility. Rocco has led multiple acquisitions and integration of several key facilities that showcase the power of Graphene, transforming these facilities into world class sites that will drive future revenues. Rocco oversees all aspects of Operations, including Human Resources, Production, Sales, Engineering, Purchasing, Logistics, and Continuous Improvement initiatives, driving the Company’s prudent and profitable growth in the Advanced Materials Sector.

Rocco began his career at Martinrea International, since its inception, where he spent more than 20 years working with key industry leaders in various fields. During his time with the Company, Rocco lived in Mexico, the United States and Canada and held multiple senior positions including Material, Production and Logistics Manager, General Manager, Global Director of Operations, and Vice President of the Flexible Manufacturing Group, one of Martinrea’s four business units.

Rocco is recognized for his hands-on leadership style, his focus on operational excellence, safety, commercial acument and building cohesive teams.

Rocco holds a Bachelor of business and economics from the University of Toronto.

