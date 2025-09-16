Moxies Accelerates U.S. Expansion, Announces Seven New Openings

Premium casual concept builds momentum with restaurants slated for Florida, Texas, and Tennessee





DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies— the premium casual restaurant brand celebrated for made-in-house culinary, signature cocktails, and enlightened hospitality — is expanding into some of North America’s leading and emerging food and drink markets.

On the heels of announcing their upcoming arrival in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, Moxies opens this November in Washington, D.C., with a flagship downtown location in the Golden Triangle near Dupont Circle.



Building on that momentum, deals are signed and space secured for two Austin, Texas restaurants slated for summer 2026 and early 2027, giving the Lone Star State six Moxies locations.





Music City takes the stage in 2026, with Nashville welcoming Tennessee’s first Moxies. And in Florida, West Palm Beach (early 2026) Coral Gables, and Orlando (2027) will bring the state to five locations, with agreements already in place.

As always, guests can expect stylish, energetic spaces perfect for everything from workday happy hours to après shopping to pre-and post-game revelry.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the United States and in high-energy markets known for livability, travel, and dining culture,” said Joanne Forrester, president and chief operating officer of Moxies. “Each new opening is an opportunity to share our signature hospitality and globally inspired dishes and cocktails with vibrant communities that we know will embrace them—communities that are also home to countless fans who have enjoyed Moxies in other markets.”





New franchisees remain central to Moxies’ U.S. expansion.

“Just as we did in Texas, Arizona, and along the Eastern Seaboard in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Boston, we have secured standout locations and need dynamic franchisee partners to join the team,” says Forrester.



The brand leverages its proven development model, including real estate support, to ensure that partners share in its ongoing success.

For more information about Moxies or upcoming franchise opportunities, contact Trystan Halpert, Vice-President of Development for North America, at thalpert@northland.ca or visit moxies.com or moxiesfranchise.com/usa .

About Moxies

With 57 locations across North America, Moxies is a premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary offerings, innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, over 175 restaurants, 66 hotels, and other mixed-use projects.

For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

