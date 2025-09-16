Telnyx Expands to Sydney with New Office Location, Bringing Real-Time AI Voice Infrastructure to APAC

SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx , the full-stack conversational AI platform, today announced the opening of its new Australian office in Martin Place, Sydney. The launch underscores Telnyx’s commitment to delivering real-time, engaging AI voice experiences across Asia-Pacific at a time when demand for voice AI is accelerating worldwide. Powered by the company’s global telecom backbone and dedicated AI infrastructure, the Sydney expansion brings enterprises in the region direct access to ultra-low-latency, production-grade Voice AI Agents .

Voice AI That Feels Instant, Now in APAC

The Sydney office launch comes alongside the deployment of a local Point of Presence (PoP) and backbone connectivity across Australia and Asia, enabling Telnyx to deliver ultra-low latency voice AI agents with round-trip time (RTT) under 200ms. The expansion builds on the company’s recent AI infrastructure deployment in Paris, extending its global rollout of real-time Voice AI. This ensures enterprises in APAC can serve customers in real time — without the lag, failures, or compliance risks of legacy CPaaS and cloud AI platforms.

“Real-world Voice AI only works in production if it’s fast, reliable, and secure,” said Ian Reither, COO and Co-Founder of Telnyx. “By expanding into Sydney, we’re bringing our unique AI-at-the-edge model, running on our own global IP backbone, directly to enterprises across APAC. This means businesses can deliver better customer experiences with lower costs and less downtime.”

Supporting a Fast-Growing Customer Base

Telnyx has seen rapid adoption across Australia, New Zealand, and the broader APAC market, serving over 1,000 regional businesses today. Local customers range from fast-scaling startups in fintech and logistics, to established leaders in healthcare, travel, and retail.

The Sydney office will strengthen Telnyx’s ability to support these organizations with local sales, engineering, and customer success teams, helping businesses deploy AI-powered voice and connectivity solutions aligned with regional needs, local time zones, and compliance requirements.

“APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions for enterprise communications, and Sydney is the natural gateway,” said Ian Reither. “By investing in local infrastructure and on-the-ground expertise, we’re ensuring businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia get the same world-class performance and white-glove experience our US and European customers rely on.”

About Telnyx

Telnyx is the only platform unifying global carrier-grade communications infrastructure with low-latency AI. With 16+ global PoPs (and growing), Telnyx provides enterprises with telephony, a private IP backbone, AI compute clusters, and programmable APIs, all on one platform. Businesses worldwide trust Telnyx to build and scale real-time, human-like voice AI agents that are faster, cheaper, and more secure than any alternative.

With the launch of its Sydney office, Telnyx continues to build the global foundation for a new era of real-time, human-like Voice AI, ensuring enterprises everywhere can serve their customers without compromise.