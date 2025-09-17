Jas Mathur and Arthur Sarkissian’s Limitless Films Emmys After-Party Draws Rita Ora, Lisa from BlackPink, Paris Jackson and More, Hosted by Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emmys celebration reached new heights as Jas Mathur, entrepreneur and CEO of Limitless X Holdings Inc., together with media personality Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun, board member of Limitless X Holdings Inc., hosted an unforgettable after-party that drew Hollywood’s elite.

Guests included Lisa from BlackPink, Taika Waititi, Casey Affleck, Rita Ora, Paris Jackson, Lucien Laviscount, Olivia Rodrigo, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Dakota Fanning, Maria Bakalova, among many others, making it one of the most star-packed events of Emmy week.

“Gathering so many talented friends and global icons in one room was truly special,” said Jas Mathur. “Limitless Films is building experiences that audiences will remember, and tonight was a glimpse of the energy we’re carrying into our upcoming releases.”

The night also spotlighted the continued partnership with veteran Hollywood producer Arthur Sarkissian, whose legacy includes the blockbuster Rush Hour franchise starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. With decades of experience delivering global box-office hits, Sarkissian brings proven expertise and vision to Limitless Films’ expansion strategy.

“Having produced films that entertained audiences worldwide, I see Limitless Films as a studio with the vision and resources to tell bold, impactful stories that resonate on a global scale,” Sarkissian said.

Limitless Films, part of publicly traded Limitless X Holdings Inc. (LIMX), has already produced two feature films starring John Travolta and is developing a slate of new projects across action, drama, horror and thriller genres. As LIMX grows its diversified ecosystem in health, entertainment, and lifestyle, Limitless Films serves as the company’s creative hub for film and television production.

The Emmys after-party was more than just a glamorous night; it underscored Limitless Films’ momentum and ambition. With a slate of new projects in development, the company is poised to continue its expansion by bringing fresh stories, bold collaborations, and international partnerships to the big screen.

About Limitless Films

Founded by Jas Mathur and Arthur Sarkissian, Limitless Films is a subsidiary of Limitless X Holdings Inc. (LIMX). The studio focuses on producing high-impact, star-driven films that combine artistic creativity with global market appeal. With completed projects featuring A-list talent and an ambitious pipeline ahead, Limitless Films is shaping the next generation of Hollywood entertainment.

