Limitless X Subsidiary Expands National Partnership with Manny Pacquiao Promotions After Sold-Out Launch Event

Over 4,000 fans attended the November 29th debut event; additional 2026 dates secured at Pechanga Casino with expansion into New York and other States — all Manny Pacquiao Promotions events to air live on ESPN



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX), a global health, wellness, and lifestyle company founded by entrepreneur Jas Mathur, announced today that its subsidiary Limitless Entertainment Group, Inc. (“Limitless Entertainment”) has strengthened its partnership with Manny Pacquiao Promotions following a massively successful debut boxing event on November 29th at Pechanga Resort Casino, which drew over 4,000 fans in attendance and generated overwhelming demand for future dates.



The electric atmosphere, Jimuel Pacquiao’s pro debut, and a sold-out crowd solidified the partnership’s vision for a long-term national expansion beginning in 2026.

Expanded 2026 Event Schedule Secured

Due to the overwhelming success of the inaugural event, Pechanga Resort Casino has secured multiple additional dates for Manny Pacquiao Promotions events throughout 2026.

The partnership will also expand into additional major U.S. markets, including:

New York

Texas

Florida

California (expanded dates)





All future Manny Pacquiao Promotions events under this partnership will air live on ESPN, amplifying visibility for fighters and ensuring nationwide access for fans.

A Partnership Centered on Fighter Development, World-Class Events & Health Under the strategic relationship, Limitless Entertainment Group serves strictly as an equity holder (percentage undisclosed), supporting the long-term growth and expansion of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

The partnership is built to:

Develop and elevate emerging fighters, offering a real pathway to national and global exposure

Produce world-class boxing events throughout the United States

Provide integrated wellness and performance support, including nutrition, recovery, and peak-performance supplements from Limitless X

Serve as a platform to promote Limitless X’s premium health and wellness products to a broad audience

Strengthen the sport by offering fighters more resources, more visibility, and more opportunity



“We’re committed to creating a long-term ecosystem that not only produces great events but genuinely helps fighters grow, perform, and succeed,” said Jas Mathur, Director of Limitless Entertainment. “Our first show proved that the demand is massive, and with ESPN broadcasting our events, this partnership becomes a powerful platform for elevating fighters and amplifying our wellness brands nationwide.”

Pacquiao’s Vision for the Next Generation of Fighters

“I want to give fighters real opportunities, real stages, and real support,” said Manny Pacquiao. “The success of our first event showed what’s possible. With more dates secured and ESPN coverage, we are building something meaningful for the sport and for the next generation of fighters.”

About Limitless Entertainment Group, Inc.



Limitless Entertainment Group, Inc. is a Florida-based combat sports and live-event entertainment company focused on supporting large-scale boxing events, fighter development, and integrated wellness programming. As an equity partner in Manny Pacquiao Promotions, Limitless Entertainment helps amplify event production, athlete support, and brand-driven initiatives across the United States.

About Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Founded by global boxing icon Manny Pacquiao—the world’s only eight-division champion—Manny Pacquiao Promotions is committed to developing elite fighters, producing major fight events, and delivering world-class matchups to fans around the globe. With Pacquiao’s unmatched reputation, legacy, and global influence, the promotion will be expanding its footprint, elevating new talent, and bringing championship-caliber events to national and international audiences.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.



Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX) is creating a High-Growth, Value-Driven Ecosystem built to Look Good, Feel Great, and Achieve Peak Performance across Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community, and Brand Development. Through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, the company operates a rapidly expanding Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce Platform delivering Innovative Products and Services that drive transformation. Leveraging entry into of Wellness, Media, and Lifestyle Innovation.

