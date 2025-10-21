Limitless X Announces Strategic India and Asia Launch in 2026, Uniting Health, Sports, Entertainment, and Global Cultural Powerhouses to Drive Scalable Growth and Market Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX), a global health, wellness, and lifestyle company founded by entrepreneur Jas Mathur, today announced plans to launch operations in India and select Asian markets in Q1 2026.

For Mathur, who was born in New Delhi and raised in Montreal, Canada before building Limitless X in the United States, the expansion represents both a strategic milestone and a personal homecoming.

“India gave me my roots. It shaped who I am,” said Mathur. “Now I want to give back to my people, to the community, to inspire them to believe in themselves, prioritize health, and build disciplined, purpose-driven lives.”

With India now facing a growing wellness crisis – more than 77 million Indian adults are living with diabetes – Limitless X aims to deliver accessible, science-backed health and performance solutions across physical and mental wellness categories. The company plans to build joint ventures, licensing partnerships, and distribution alliances that merge U.S. innovation with India’s scale, creating local impact and global synergy.

Beyond India, Limitless X will expand throughout Asia, beginning with the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, in collaboration with global boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who serves as Limitless X’s Global Brand Ambassador.

The company also intends to leverage Mathur’s network across Hollywood, Bollywood and the Latin music industry to drive culturally resonant campaigns that connect wellness, entertainment, and community engagement.

“Entertainment fuels awareness, and awareness fuels empowerment,” Mathur added. “Our mission is to unite some of the world’s most dynamic cultural communities through health, innovation and purpose.”

Limitless X will launch national wellness campaigns to combat obesity and lifestyle disease; youth initiatives designed to build strength, discipline and self-belief, and celebrity-driven challenges and events that inspire participation, all with the goal of reaching millions of consumers in India and beyond.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc:

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX) is building a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem designed to help individuals Look Good and Feel Great by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the Company specializes in Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of who they are.

