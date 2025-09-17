Notified Co-Hosts Investor Relations Forum in Shenzhen with Futu and Nasdaq

SHENZHEN, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , the leading communication technology partner for investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) professionals, is co-hosting an exclusive IR forum with Futu, featuring Nasdaq as a special guest on Wednesday, 17 September, 2025 in Shenzhen, China. The event brings together executives from China, Hong Kong and U.S.-listed companies to explore the latest IR trends and breakthrough strategies for engaging international institutional and retail investors - amid evolving technology such as AI and generative search, among others.

A highlight of the forum is Eric Liu, Notified’s Greater China Senior Director, presenting latest trend and best practices in IR communications. His session will cover topics such as global investor outreach, retail engagement and utilization of AI in the industry among others.

In addition to Eric, the forum also features 3 other distinguished speakers:

Yang Ning, Partner at FUTU’s Investment Business Center

Partner at FUTU’s Investment Business Center Chris Hao , Chief Representative of Nasdaq China;

, Chief Representative of Nasdaq China; Susie Ye, Commercial Strategy, Asia Pacific, Nasdaq



This forum underscores the strategic alliance between Notified and Futu. Futu, a leading fintech company, is dedicated to providing retail investors, enterprises, and institutions with fully digital financial services across multiple markets. Futu provides Employee Stock Ownership Plan solutions, initial public offering distribution, and investor relations and public relations services through its institutional and corporate services brand, becoming the go-to partner of many well-known companies.

*Note: Securities-related services such as IPO distribution are provided by Futu’s licensed subsidiaries.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here . As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced fintech company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digital financial services in multiple markets. Futu Holdings’ subsidiaries hold more than 100 licenses and qualifications across various markets globally, including the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Khoo Chong Thye 邱宗泰

Chongthye.khoo@notified.com