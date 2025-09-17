Banqup Group partners with Deloitte Belgium to accelerate digital transformation in accounting

La Hulpe, Belgium – 17 September 2025, 7:00 a.m. CEST – Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Deloitte Belgium for their accountancy clients.

Under this agreement, Deloitte Belgium will adopt Banqup as the digital platform for day-to-day accounting operations across thousands of its clients, ranging from SMEs to large enterprises.

Through this collaboration, Deloitte will process both incoming and outgoing invoices on Banqup for its accounting clients. In addition, Deloitte believes that Banqup’s integrated payments solution is a key add-on for its clients.

The partnership comes at a crucial time, as Belgium prepares for the upcoming mandatory B2B e-invoicing

regime. By adopting Banqup, Deloitte is ensuring that its clients are not only compliant with these new

requirements but also positioned to benefit from greater efficiency, automation, and transparency in their

financial processes.

Deloitte Belgium and Banqup are exploring further collaboration opportunities in anticipation of upcoming regulatory changes.

Dieter Hillaert, Partner Tax & Legal at Deloitte: “By combining Deloitte’s expertise with Banqup’s innovative platform, we can help our clients embrace digitalisation and stay ahead of regulatory and market changes. The platform is an enabler for future developments to minimise impact on our clients.”

Nicolas de Beco, CEO of Banqup Group: “We are proud to partner with Deloitte Belgium, one of the most trusted advisors in the market. Together, we are demonstrating how digital platforms can transform the way companies manage documents, payments, and compliance, paving the way for smarter business transactions.”

Why Banqup?

Banqup was selected as Deloitte’s preferred platform based on several factors, including its user-friendly design, which supports ease of use for clients, and its ability to assist in their digital transformation. Additionally, Banqup offers a verified identity framework for secure onboarding and compliance, reliable data exchange, seamless payment integration, and an API-first architecture that facilitates integration with Deloitte’s systems and client applications.

Contact

David Geleyn

Banqup Group

david.geleyn@banqup.com

About Deloitte Belgium

With more than 5,500 employees in 11 offices in Belgium, Deloitte is the largest organisation in the field of audit, accounting, legal and tax advice, consulting, financial advisory services and risk advisory services.

Our services are aimed at the largest national and international companies as well as at SMEs, the public sector and non-profit organisations. Deloitte Belgium is an independent and autonomous organisation and a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. For the financial year 2024, a turnover of €819,4 million was realised.

Deloitte Belgium BV is the Belgian affiliate of Deloitte NSE LLP, a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited that focuses on the highest quality in delivering professional services and advice. Its services are based on a global strategy covering more than 150 countries. To this end, the expertise of over 460,000 professionals is available in all continents. For the financial year 2024, the turnover was more than 67,2 billion US dollars.

Deloitte refers to a Deloitte member firm, one or more associated companies, or Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, which is a private limited liability company in the UK ("DTTL"). DTTL and its member firms are each legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also known as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please visit http://www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

