Sodexo secures 5-year global energy contract renewal

September 17, 2025

Sodexo and Shell have renewed their collaboration for 5 years to operate workplace services in 41 sites in 19 countries, spanning corporate offices, refineries, offshore sites, and camps, each with unique service requirements.

Since the beginning of their collaboration in 2020, Sodexo and Shell have grown a solid relationship, built on continuous improvement of service quality. Through this new contract starting on November 1, 2025, Sodexo will continue to serve 6,000 meals per day across 21 restaurants to Shell employees through its Modern Recipe, Kitchen Works and Aspretto sustainable food and beverage brands, tailored to each work environment. The company will also provide a full suite of workplace services, from reception and concierge to building maintenance and systems operations as well as events management.

Building on its existing IT infrastructure, Sodexo will continue to deploy its IT tools and services, enabling better monitoring of service efficiency, financial performance, and HSE. Process automation and data mining will provide clients with real-time reports, enhancing transparency and ensuring consistent quality across all services.

Dan Wagg, Sodexo Global Account Director, “We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Shell and look forward to creating lasting transformation for the Shell workplaces across all environments. Together with our teams, we will continue to safely enhance service delivery with a people first approach, prioritize sustainability and innovation to deliver valued workplace experiences.”



