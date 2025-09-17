3D Printed Drones Market Size to Surpass USD 2.89 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Cost-effectiveness and Innovation in the UAV Production | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printed Drones Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The 3D Printed Drones Market (Markt für 3D-gedruckte Drohnen) size was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 20.06% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Increasing Demand for Lightweight, Cost-Effective, and Rapidly Customizable Drone Solutions Across Industries Propel Market Expansion

Drones that are lightweight, affordable, and adaptable are in high demand due to the fast expansion of industries including infrastructure inspection, logistics, defense, and agricultural. When it comes to 3D printing, which gradually transforms a part's design into the actual part, production speed and cost are also unimportant considerations. The ability to modify parts based on mission needs is what makes this even more alluring for contemporary drone applications. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the worldwide 3D printed drones market is the combined increase in UAV usage and the expansion of 3D printer capabilities. The U.S. market is mainly fueled by massive military investment, early adoption of additive manufacturing technologies, and the foundation of a few cutting-edge drone and 3D printing enterprises.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

DJI

Lockheed Martin Corporation

AeroVironment Inc.

Boeing

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

General Atomics

BAE Systems

Parrot Drones SAS

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Quantum Systems GmbH

EHang

Thales Group

Dassault Systèmes

Airbus S.A.S.

Zortrax

EOS GmbH

GE Additive

Delair Tech

3D Printed Drones Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 0.67 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.06% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Fixed-wing, Multi-rotor, Single-rotor and Hybrid)

• By Component (Airframe, Wings, Landing Gears, Propellers, Mounts & Holders and Others)

• By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Others)

• By End-User (Consumer, Military, Commercial and Government & Law Enforcement)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the multi-rotor dominated the 3D printed drones market share by 46.50%. This growth is driven by its uncomplicated architecture, its 3D printing methodology, and its widespread use in surveillance, agricultural, and aerial imaging.

The hybrid segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 20.81% during 2024 to 2032 due to their stability and versatility of the segment, along with a variety of high demand sectors, including traditional drone usages.

By Component

The airframe segment held a leading revenue share of 35% in 2024, primarily due to its structural significance and strong compatibility with 3D printing, enabling rapid customization.

Propellers segment is expected to have the highest growth rate of the market as it is projected to grow with a CAGR of 22.14% during 2024-2032 owing to its aerodynamic but lighter than a standard propeller, due to its being 3D-printed.

By Technology

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) held the leading share of 47.70% in 2024 due to its cost-effectiveness and adoption in application prototyping along with small volume production.

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 21.46% during 2024–2032 owing to its advantages in terms of strong, complex and lightweight parts.

By End-User

The military segment accounted for the highest market share of 37.89% in 202. The growth is driven by the increasing defense budgets and the growing use of 3D printed drones for reconnaissance, surveillance and tactical missions.

The commercial segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.07% during 202-2032, owing to the universal use of drones for delivery, inspection, and filming purposes.

North America Dominated the Market in 2024 Owing to Enhanced Government and Military Investments

North America holds an approximate 34.50% of global market revenue during 2024 due to enhanced government and military investments, R&D funding, and key players presence.

Asia Pacific will be growing at a CAGR of 21.51% due to increased use of drones in sectors, such as agriculture, surveillance, and disaster relief.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, DJI launched the Mavic 4 Pro, featuring a 100 MP Hasselblad sensor, 360° "Infinity" gimbal, up to 51 min flight time, and advanced obstacle avoidance. This latest flagship underscores DJI’s integration of high-precision aerial imaging, enabling drone components such as propellers and structural mounts to benefit from lightweight, 3D printed accessories and modular innovations.

In November 2024, Lockheed Martin significantly expanded its additive manufacturing by opening a state of the art facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, equipped with large format Nikon SLM Solutions machines. This expansion enables rapid production of 3D printed drone components and supports scalable prototyping of airframes and structural parts.

Exclusive Sections of the 3D Printed Drones Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCTION OUTPUT COMPARISON – helps you evaluate efficiency and scalability by comparing 3D printed drone production with traditional manufacturing methods.

– helps you evaluate efficiency and scalability by comparing 3D printed drone production with traditional manufacturing methods. MANUFACTURING COST SAVINGS PER UNIT – helps you identify cost reduction opportunities that improve margins and enable competitive pricing strategies.

– helps you identify cost reduction opportunities that improve margins and enable competitive pricing strategies. PROTOTYPING TIME REDUCTION – helps you assess how additive manufacturing accelerates design-to-deployment cycles, driving faster innovation in UAV development.

– helps you assess how additive manufacturing accelerates design-to-deployment cycles, driving faster innovation in UAV development. APPLICATION UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand sector-wise adoption (defense, agriculture, commercial, government) and uncover emerging high-demand use cases, such as disaster relief and combat zones.

– helps you understand sector-wise adoption (defense, agriculture, commercial, government) and uncover emerging high-demand use cases, such as disaster relief and combat zones. WEIGHT OPTIMIZATION & DURABILITY METRICS – helps you gauge the performance improvements of 3D printed drones through lightweight design, durability testing, and multi-material integration.

– helps you gauge the performance improvements of 3D printed drones through lightweight design, durability testing, and multi-material integration. MATERIAL & SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY – helps you analyze material consumption patterns, localized printing hubs, and logistics benefits of additive manufacturing supply chains.

