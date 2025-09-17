Kaldvik AS – Mandatory notification of trade

Frøya, 17 September 2025: In connection with issuance of new shares in Kaldvik AS ("Kaldvik" or the "Company") as announced on 17 September 2025, Hege Dahl, a primary insider of the Company, and Larren Invest AS and AQON AS, being close associates to a primary insider of Kaldvik, have completed transactions in the Company's shares as further specified in the attached notifications of trading.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments