NANTERRE (FRANCE)

SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

FORVIA SUCCESSFULLY PRICES USD500 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2033 AND FURTHER DIVERSIFIES ITS INVESTOR BASE

FORVIA has priced USD500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2033 (the “Notes”). This transaction is the second U.S. dollar bond issuance by FORVIA and follows the inaugural USD500 million in aggregate principal amount bond issuance on March 27, 2025.

The new senior notes obtained credit ratings of “BB+” by Fitch Ratings, “B1” by Moody’s and “BB-” by Standard & Poor’s.

FORVIA intends to use the proceeds of the Notes to repay existing long-term financial liabilities with the view of extending its debt maturity.

This transaction, which was significantly oversubscribed, is part of the ongoing diversification of the funding sources of the Group and has significantly widened its US institutional investor base.

An application will be made to list the Notes on the official list of Euronext Dublin (Global Exchange Market). The settlement of the Notes is expected to occur on September 23, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

