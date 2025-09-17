Axi Introduces Fiat-Settled Crypto Perpetuals to Boost Transparency and Reduce Risk for Traders

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online broker Axi today announced the launch of fiat-settled crypto perpetual contracts, a move designed to give traders a more transparent, secure, and streamlined way to access the fast-growing crypto derivatives market.

Unlike many platforms that require traders to convert funds into stablecoins, Axi’s new perpetual contracts are settled directly in fiat currencies. This reduces counterparty risk, eliminates hidden conversion costs, and offers traders greater clarity over balances and performance.

“Too many traders are forced to operate in opaque environments where the risks aren’t always clear,” said Stuart Cooke, Head of New Business at Axi. “By introducing fiat-settled perps, we’re breaking away from that model. Traders get the same exposure and flexibility of crypto derivatives but within a more transparent, regulated, and secure framework.”

Addressing Industry Concerns

The announcement comes as regulators and market participants raise concerns about transparency in crypto trading. By aligning its offering with more traditional financial safeguards, Axi is positioning itself as a responsible alternative to offshore exchanges.

Key features of Axi’s fiat-settled perps include:

Clarity: No stablecoin conversions — account balances remain in fiat.

Security: Trading with a platform with a regulated pedigree

Competitive pricing: Taker fees from 0.035%, cheaper than Binance, Bybit, and OKX.

Integration: Ability to trade crypto alongside forex, indices, and commodities in one account.

The Bigger Picture

For Axi, the launch reinforces its “everything in one platform” vision while addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing crypto markets: investor trust.

“Transparency and fairness aren’t optional extras — they’re what will define the future of trading,” Cooke added. “Our role is to give traders the confidence that comes from knowing the rules of the game.”

The fiat-settled crypto perps are available immediately to eligible clients.

For more information, visit Axi Crypto Perpetual Futures

Media Enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

Promoted by AxiTrader Ltd. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. Availability may vary by region.