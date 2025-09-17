KBR Awarded Multiple Strategic Contracts in Support of the Air Force Research Laboratory

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded three cost-plus-fixed-fee task order contracts by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) under the Innovative Cyber/Infrastructure Threat Assessment Environment (INCITE) Common Operating Picture for Event Response Situation Awareness (COPERS) contract. The Multi-Domain Situational Awareness task order, Trusted Microelectronics, Mission Resilience and Assessment Environments task order and the Space Situational Awareness and the Mission Assurance in Space Operations task order collectively total $175 million. The contracts focus on the continued development and implementation of advanced situational awareness technologies across multiple domains. They also enhance mission assurance and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities.

KBR will extend resilience research, protection strategies and analytical frameworks in support of national defense priorities. All three contracts will be carried out over a five-year period of performance.

Multi-Domain Situational Awareness Task Order

Deliver efficient, outcome-based commercial innovations, modern software development and rapid mission impact via a streamlined acquisition pathway.

KBR will provide collaborative engineering solutions.

KBR experts will contribute to multi-domain data analytics and artificial intelligence, cross-domain simulation and synthetic environments, cloud architecture, advanced visualization and rapid prototype development.



Trusted Microelectronics, Mission Resilience and Assessment Environments Task Order

Leverage innovation and modern software methodologies to optimize acquisition processes.

Develop solutions in advanced, resilient and assured microelectronics design, testing and verification methodologies with specific expertise in electronic warfare and threat analysis.

KBR will deliver digital engineering and cybersecurity solutions for mission-critical and embedded systems, advanced forensic techniques and risk management capabilities.



Space Situational Awareness and Mission Assurance in Space Operations Task Order

KBR will enhance space mission assurance and situational awareness by extending core technologies and implementing advanced monitoring systems.

Develop secure oversight frameworks and safeguard space and ground assets to ensure integrity and operational resilience.

Deploy integrated engineering, cybersecurity and strategic communications expertise to support end-to-end space operations.



“KBR is empowering tomorrow’s mission success by leveraging our capabilities in cybersecurity, trusted microelectronics, electronic warfare, digital forensics and novel sensing methodologies,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s President, Defense, Intel and Space. “Each capability is strategically streamlined to enhance situational awareness, strengthen decision-making and deliver operational superiority across the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and joint operations.”

For more than a decade, KBR has been committed to enhancing C4ISR, mission assurance capabilities and advancing multi-domain situational awareness technologies through specialized solutions and innovations.

