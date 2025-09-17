Indocia to Launch DAO Ahead of DEX Listing, Strengthening Community Voice in $INDO Ecosystem

Singapore, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Indocia, the non-custodial wallet and crypto commerce platform, announced today that it will release a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) before the upcoming listing of its $INDO token on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The move highlights Indocia’s focus on community governance, long-term growth, and transparency.

DAO Before DEX: A Community-First Approach

While most projects wait until after their token listing to introduce governance, Indocia is taking the opposite route. By enabling DAO participation during the presale phase, the company ensures that early investors have a direct voice in ecosystem decisions from day one.

“User voice is missing in too many projects. We’re changing that,” said an Indocia spokesperson. “Launching a DAO before DEX listing demonstrates our belief that true growth comes from community-driven governance, not just speculation.”

The DAO will empower $INDO holders to vote on:

Tokenomics adjustments and transaction tax redistribution

Ecosystem upgrades and product features

Partnerships, treasury allocation, and long-term strategy

Presale Highlights

Indocia’s ongoing token presale is being recognized as one of the best crypto presales 2025, offering early supporters unique benefits:

✅ Early Presale Discounts — lowest entry before public listings

— lowest entry before public listings ✅ Presale Airdrop Rewards — 20% of transaction tax redistributed weekly

— 20% of transaction tax redistributed weekly ✅ Transparent Tokenomics — no team or advisor allocations; all tokens sold or added to DEX liquidity

— no team or advisor allocations; all tokens sold or added to DEX liquidity ✅ Utility Across Products — $INDO powers the Indocia Wallet, cross-chain swaps, escrow services, and crypto commerce tools

— $INDO powers the Indocia Wallet, cross-chain swaps, escrow services, and crypto commerce tools ✅ Crypto Launchpad Presale Recognition — listed among top upcoming crypto presales with strong investor interest

Building for Growth

With over $26,000 in presale giveaway rewards already announced and plans to list on six centralized exchanges (CEXs) and two DEXs in Q4 2025, Indocia is building momentum ahead of launch.

Unlike many projects that focus only on short-term token sales, Indocia’s strategy is to create an active, long-term ecosystem where holders benefit from governance and passive income opportunities.

“Our presale is more than just an investment opportunity,” the spokesperson added. “It’s about becoming a cornerstone of the Indocia community. Through the DAO, every holder has a seat at the table.”

Looking Ahead

The DAO rollout will begin with governance votes on presale allocations, passive reward structures, and upcoming feature priorities. Over time, it will expand into broader ecosystem governance, including treasury management and exchange partnerships.

By aligning token holders with platform growth, Indocia aims to set new standards for fairness and transparency in Web3.

About Indocia

Indocia is a non-custodial wallet and crypto commerce platform designed for true asset ownership and global usability. Its ecosystem features cross-chain swaps, escrow-protected transactions, and crypto payment tools. The native token, $INDO, powers governance, rewards, and utility across the platform.

With its DAO-first approach, Indocia is positioning itself as one of the most promising projects among upcoming crypto presales in 2025.

To join the presale or learn more, visit: https://t.me/indocian