Parsons Awarded Task Order For Indo-Pacific Counter-Nuclear Smuggling System Deployment

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a $13 million task order under the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Counter Nuclear Smuggling System Deployment (CNSSD) multiple award task order contract (MATOC). The task order to deliver end-to-end support for counter-nuclear smuggling systems to countries in the Indo-Pacific region includes a one-year base performance period and six one-year option periods and is new work for the company.

This is the fifth task order Parsons was awarded by the NNSA Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence under the CNSSD MATOC, enabling them to strengthen national security by preventing trafficking of radioactive and nuclear material. Under this task order, Parsons will provide comprehensive services, including project management, engineering, system design and deployment, and logistics for counter-nuclear smuggling systems to 18 countries.

“Parsons is trusted by the federal government to deliver on large-scale programs and critical technology solutions that advance national security, both at home and abroad,” said Jon Moretta, President, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “We remain committed to furthering U.S. nonproliferation and nuclear security goals by equipping international partners with capabilities to detect, disrupt, and interdict the illicit trafficking of radioactive and nuclear materials, contributing to a safer, more secure nation.”

In March 2024, NNSA awarded Parsons one of two positions on the $1 billion ceiling value CNSSD MATOC, having proven experience both in the field and in developing innovative approaches to security solutions. This task order grows Parsons’ work with NNSA, which also includes the Enterprise Construction Management Services contract, and expands the company’s Indo-Pacific portfolio. Parsons continues to deliver complex infrastructure and national security solutions in the region, leveraging program and construction management, engineering, and planning expertise; along with advanced technology that enhances U.S. capabilities in deterring threats and maintaining regional stability.

To learn more about Parsons’ national security solutions, visit Parsons.com/national-security/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us