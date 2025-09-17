Toronto, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas may still be months away, but Toronto’s original and world-famous Christmas Market is already counting down to opening night. The Distillery Winter Village returns November 13, 2025 - January 4, 2026, and tickets are officially on sale today at www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

Set against the backdrop of Toronto’s Distillery Historic District, The Distillery Winter Village transforms 13 acres of cobblestone streets and Victorian industrial architecture into a magical wonderland filled with holiday lights, carollers, photo ops, festive food and drinks, and one-of-a-kind shopping from local artisans. One million visitors from around the world are expected this season, making The Distillery Winter Village one of the most popular holiday destinations of its kind.

Opening Night & Tree Lighting Ceremony

The 2025 season kicks off Thursday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. with the most anticipated holiday tradition in the country - the lighting of Canada’s most iconic Christmas tree. A crowd of thousands will join Santa in counting down before he flips the switch and officially opens Toronto’s world-famous Christmas Market. Opening Night is a ticketed event and profits support local charities. At the end of the season, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity GTA (Greater Toronto Area) to be used as mulch for 60 homes being built in 2026.

What to Expect This Season

Highlights include a new Santa’s Village (with a Narnia-inspired theme), Santa and his elves, roaming carollers, themed outdoor cocktail bars, the famed countdown clock, and vendor cabins filled with gifts and festive treats including the return of viral favourites like the Cluny s’mores hot chocolate. The full line-up of entertainment, holiday photo ops, and surprise performances, including Boxing Week and New Year’s Eve celebrations, will be announced in October.

“We know it’s early to be talking about the holidays, but we wanted to give Toronto an early Christmas present by launching tickets today so everyone can start planning their visit,” said Rik Ocvirk, Vice President, The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and Director, Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. “Many of The Distillery Winter Village favourites are back this year - from Santa’s Village to the Naughty or Nice Bar to our famous photo ops; but we’ve also got some exciting new experiences in store that we can’t wait to share when we announce the full line-up next month.”

Tickets & Planning Your Visit

Tickets are required for peak times, including: Opening Night; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 p.m.; Thursdays in December after 4:00 p.m.; and daily from December 15 - 31. Kids aged nine and under are always free. For ticket details, visitors should check the calendar at www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

Tickets start at $15 (plus service charge and HST).

About The Distillery Winter Village

The Distillery Winter Village is Toronto’s original and world-famous outdoor Christmas Market, set in the historic backdrop of The Distillery Historic District in Toronto, Ontario. It has ranked among the Best Christmas Markets globally and attracts one million visitors annually from around the world. For over seven weeks from mid November to early January each year, The Distillery Winter Village transforms The Distillery Historic District into a magical winter wonderland filled with its famous centrepiece Christmas tree, Santa and his Elves, thousands of holiday lights, dozens of vendor cabins, festive fare, and themed bars. It employs over 700 seasonal workers and raises funds for community charities. For more information, visit www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

Visit The Distillery Winter Village media resources hub for images, fast facts and more about the history of the event: http://www.thedistillerywintervillage.com/media-resources

