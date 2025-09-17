Canadians Called to Vote as Fashion Meets Compassion at the 2025 Cashmere Collection

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 22nd year, the Cashmere Collection transformed the runway into a celebration of resilience and artistry with stunning designs and unforgettable looks for an evening of fashion with compassion in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs.

Inspired by this year’s theme,​​ “Tapestry of the North,” which celebrates the diverse regions, cultures, and perspectives that unite Canada as a nation, 16 of Canada’s top emerging and established designers showcased thoughtfully crafted garments made entirely from Canada’s #1 best-selling tissue brand Cashmere Bathroom Tissue.

Hailing from different regions across the country, the 2025 designers included: Adam X, Angie Larocque, Antoninette Di Carlo, Bahar Kianpour, Chavah Lindsay, Heather Bouchier, Helmer Joseph, Maria Wozniak, Matthew Gallagher, Michael Jafine, Rodney Philpott, Sebastian Guarian, Shaun Mascarenhas, Shauna Griffiths, Steven Lejambe and Zoba Martin. Drawing from their heritage, communities and lived experiences, the designers created works of art that transformed the softness of the material into a powerful symbol of hope for people across the country.

“Canadian creativity is at the heart of the Cashmere Collection, both on the runway and in the product itself. The 2025 Cashmere Collection is crafted entirely from Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue. Proudly made in Canada, it’s our softest and most luxurious bathroom tissue yet. It’s also incredibly strong, making it the perfect ‘fabric’ for this year’s collection, serving as a powerful reminder of the softness and strength of our Canadian spirit,” said Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere. “It’s an honour to be in our 22nd year of supporting a future without breast cancer. Helping to raise awareness and funds for this cause within the communities we serve, means so much to us. Now more than ever, it’s vital to celebrate what unites us. Together, we can make a difference where it’s needed most.”

The annual fundraiser campaign, which has raised over $5 million for the breast cancer cause through its partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) since 2004, was held at the historic Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto on Sept. 16th and was hosted by Etalk’s Lainey Lui.

Every year, Cashmere teams up with fresh voices to help spread the word in meaningful ways. This year, it welcomes Canadian singer and entertainer Jully Black and Quebec actress and presenter Rosalie Bonenfant, two incredible women whose personal connections to the cause bring real heart and authenticity to the message. Jully Black, widely celebrated as Canada's Queen of R&B Soul, lent her powerful voice to both the campaign and the evening’s festivities, captivating guests with a standout performance. Matthew Schaefer, 2025 1st overall NHL draft pick, surprised the audience with a heartfelt video message honouring his late mother, who passed away from breast cancer last year, adding a deeply moving touch to the evening. Other notable Canadian athletes, including Doug Gilmour, Natalie Spooner, and Tessa Virtue added star power to the inspiring, well-attended gathering.

“I’m honoured to be one of the voices spreading awareness for the 22nd annual Cashmere Collection Breast Cancer Cause”, said Black. This fundraiser is very close to my heart, not just because of my own breast cancer scare, but also because of my father’s journey as a survivor. These experiences have deepened my commitment to using my voice so that more Canadians educate themselves, get involved, and bring hope to this cause that touches us all.”

Vote and make a difference

Today until Oct. 31, Canadians from coast to coast can visit www.CashmereCollection.ca to cast a vote (one per day) for their favourite garment from this year’s show. The winning design will be announced on Nov. 4, 2025. For every vote, Cashmere Bathroom Tissue will donate $1 to the breast cancer cause, through their charitable partners the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) (up to a maximum of $100,000).

In addition to supporting their favourite designer and the breast cancer cause, Canadians will be entered for a chance to win a grand cash prize of $5,000 when they vote online. Rules and regulations available here.

Canadians can further support the cause by purchasing specially marked pink ribbon packages of Cashmere and Purex Bathroom Tissue. An additional $1 from each package sold will go directly to CCS or the QBCF (up to a maximum of $100,000).

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection, including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpott and many more.

Over the last 21 years, the Cashmere Collection has raised over $5 million in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made bathroom tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates 10 FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products Inc. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since 2004 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS. Kruger Products Inc. is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Since its peak in the late 1980s, the breast cancer death rate in women has been nearly cut in half. This decline in breast cancer mortality reflects the impact of life-changing research that has led to improvements in screening and treatment for breast cancer. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 31 years, it has raised more than $72 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in breast cancer patients and their loved ones with its free support programs. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and improve their quality of life. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For any queries, please contact:

Zahira Fathima Batcha: zahirafathima.batcha@northstrategic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83dcaa59-cd3a-4b88-9ff1-f9d4989e5b49