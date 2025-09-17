Twin Token Framework From XRP Tundra Introduces New Yield Opportunities for XRP Holders

XRP Tundra outlines a twin token model and on-ledger staking system, giving XRP holders exposure across XRPL and Solana while earning predictable rewards.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has presented details of its dual-token framework and staking system, offering XRP holders a way to earn yield while diversifying across two major blockchain ecosystems. The initiative addresses a longstanding gap for XRP, which despite its high liquidity, has historically lacked native staking features.

Expanding Options for XRP Holders

XRP has been central to digital payments and cross-border settlements for more than a decade but has remained largely a transactional asset. XRP Tundra’s approach introduces Cryo Vaults, a system that allows holders to lock XRP directly on the XRP Ledger for terms ranging from 7 to 90 days. Rewards of up to 25 percent annual yield are distributed automatically, with longer commitments earning higher returns. Importantly, the XRP never leaves the ledger, minimizing custodial risks.

“Our goal was to provide XRP holders with an investment tool that is both predictable and secure,” the XRP Tundra team said. “By combining on-ledger staking with cross-chain diversification, we are opening a path for long-term participation that has not existed for this asset before.”

To add flexibility, the system uses Frost Keys, non-fungible tokens that can boost multipliers or shorten lock-up terms. According to the development team, the combination of automation and customization was intended to make staking both secure and adaptable.

A Dual-Token Model Across XRPL and Solana

In addition to staking, the presale distributes two assets for every contribution: TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger and TUNDRA-S on Solana. TUNDRA-X is structured as a governance and reserve token, while TUNDRA-S is optimized for decentralized finance applications that require speed and low transaction costs.

The supply is capped at 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S. Both tokens follow the same allocation model: 40 percent to presale participants, 25 percent to staking rewards under capped emission schedules, 10 percent to ecosystem development, 10 percent to the team and advisors under vesting, and the remainder held in reserve for liquidity and strategy.

Independent Oversight and Verification

To reinforce trust, XRP Tundra has undergone independent audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . The project team also completed KYC verification with Vital Block , a measure that adds accountability uncommon among early-stage crypto offerings.

The presale is open, providing participants with exposure to both XRPL and Solana ecosystems while enabling the first on-ledger staking option for XRP. Analysts have suggested that the combination of automated yield, cross-chain diversification, and fixed tokenomics could establish XRP Tundra as a significant development within the broader digital asset market.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative designed to expand the role of XRP through staking, governance, and decentralized finance. Its features include Cryo Vaults for on-ledger rewards, Frost Keys for customized strategies, and a dual-token structure linking XRPL and Solana. The project’s roadmap also includes GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP incorporating lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

Official Channels

Media contact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

