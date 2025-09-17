Anytime AI and SmartAdvocate Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Legal AI for Plaintiff Firms

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anytime AI, the All-in-One Legal AI for Plaintiff Lawyers from Intake to Settlement, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management software trusted by firms nationwide. This partnership will integrate Anytime AI’s 5th Generation Legal AI Platform into SmartAdvocate’s powerful case management ecosystem, delivering an unprecedented level of automation, efficiency, and scalability for plaintiff law firms.





SmartAdvocate has established itself as a leader in providing law firms with advanced case management, automation, and client service tools. By combining this foundation with Anytime AI’s transformative platform, law firms will now have access to AI-powered plaintiff law firm tools that not only organize and manage cases but also accelerate litigation workflows through automation, intelligent drafting, and advanced document review.

Now, with Anytime AI’s industry-first AI legal assistant for plaintiff firms embedded directly into SmartAdvocate, firms can transform the way they manage cases, streamlining intake, reducing administrative burdens, and enabling attorneys to focus on strategy and advocacy.

"Together, SmartAdvocate and Anytime AI are redefining the future of case management," said Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, CEO and Co-founder of Anytime AI. “Our platform is purpose-built as legal AI for plaintiff firms, helping attorneys reduce repetitive work, scale their caseload, and spend more time where it matters most: fighting for their clients.”

Transforming Case Management with AI

By integrating Anytime AI’s groundbreaking 5th Generation Platform, the most comprehensive and collaborative plaintiff case management AI in the market, SmartAdvocate users will unlock new capabilities, including:

All-in-One Enhanced Case Management: Manage litigation from intake to trial within SmartAdvocate while leveraging AI for drafting, research, discovery responses, and medical record review.



AI Intake Specialist for Law Firms: Streamline client onboarding with intelligent intake tools that capture, organize, and analyze case-critical details in minutes.



AI-Powered Summarization & Analysis: Transform complex case files, depositions, and medical records into concise, actionable insights with attorney oversight.



Automated Drafting Workflows: Generate demand letters, discovery responses, and litigation timelines with AI-driven accuracy and speed.



Collaborative Workspace Integration: Enable seamless collaboration within the SmartAdvocate system, ensuring centralized knowledge, efficiency, and quality across teams.



“Our clients are looking for ways to manage cases more efficiently, and the tools AnytimeAI is bringing to SmartAdvocate directly support that. Features like Autosplit for Medical Chronology and the shared Prompt Library take time-consuming tasks off our users’ plates and make collaboration easier. This integration is about giving firms practical tools that help them work faster and with greater accuracy.” — Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate

This collaboration reflects a growing movement among plaintiff law firms to adopt AI for plaintiff law firms that maximizes efficiency, reduces burnout, and accelerates case timelines without compromising quality or client care.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully integrated legal case management software solution, offering powerful tools for law firms to automate workflows, manage documents, and deliver exceptional client service. Recognized as one of the leading platforms for plaintiff firms, SmartAdvocate continues to push the boundaries of innovation in case management technology.

About Anytime AI

Founded in 2023, Anytime AI is the all-in-one, closed legal AI platform built exclusively for plaintiff lawyers. With enterprise-grade security, HIPAA compliance, and 256-bit encryption, client data is never shared or used for training. Its 5th Generation Legal AI Platform delivers next-generation AI-powered plaintiff law firm tools, helping attorneys automate legal work, streamline operations, and drive superior outcomes through intelligent automation, real-time collaboration, and firm-specific customization. From intake to settlement, firms can quickly analyze thousands of pages of medical records, build medical chronologies and timelines, generate demand letters, automate discovery responses, review documents, and produce citation-backed legal research, all within one unified system. As the first AI legal assistant for plaintiff firms, Anytime AI combines natural language understanding, medical domain expertise, and litigation workflows into a secure, attorney-focused platform designed to cut workloads by up to 90% and help firms handle four times more cases without sacrificing quality.

Media Contact

Anytime AI: admin@anytimeai.ai

Discover the Platform

Book a free demo and explore how Anytime AI and SmartAdvocate can transform your litigation practice: https://www.anytimeai.ai/book-a-free-demo/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75b384c6-eba3-4030-a4b7-31b3618b58ee