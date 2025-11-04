Romano Law Group Partners with Anytime AI to Redefine Innovation in Nursing Home / Personal Injury Law

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romano Law Group, one of Florida’s leading personal injury and trial firms, has entered into a strategic partnership with Anytime AI, a pioneering legal technology company transforming how law firms manage, draft, and accelerate their caseloads through artificial intelligence.





This partnership marks a major step in Romano Law Group’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and enhanced client service. The collaboration will focus on integrating Anytime AI’s advanced automation platform into the firm’s daily operations, from intake and pre-litigation to full case management and mass tort litigation support.

“Our firm has always focused on innovating with the latest technologies to better serve our clients and improve efficiency. By harnessing the power of AI and building a user-friendly platform, Anytime AI provides the tools we need to achieve better results for our clients, to streamline our operations, and to maintain a competitive advantage.” - Eric Romano, Partner, Romano Law Group

Romano Law Group’s practice spans trucking and other motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and product liability claims, along with select criminal and probate matters.

The partnership will also extend to Romano Law Group’s Mass Tort Division, focusing on major national litigations including Camp Lejeune Water Contamination, CPAP, Infant Formula/NEC, PFAS, Insulin Pricing, and Social Media Litigation. Anytime AI’s specialized training and automation tools will support the unique document management and discovery needs within these complex areas.

“Romano Law Group exemplifies what it means to be a modern powerhouse in personal injury law,” said Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of Anytime AI. “Their leadership in courtroom excellence, client advocacy, and forward-thinking innovation make them one of the most exceptional firms in the country, and a perfect partner in our shared mission to transform the practice of law through AI.”

This collaboration will include tailored training sessions for Romano Law Group attorneys and staff, customized AI model development for the firm’s key case types, and ongoing strategic implementation throughout 2025–2026.

About Romano Law Group

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Romano Law Group is a nationally recognized trial firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and families in personal injury, wrongful death, criminal defense, and complex litigation cases. With a tradition of excellence and integrity, the firm continues to pursue justice and make a difference in the lives of those it serves. Learn more at romanolawgroup.com .

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI is the leading legal technology platform built to help law firms quadruple case capacity and accelerate justice. The platform streamlines legal drafting, case analysis, and document review through advanced AI tools such as Medical Chronology, Demand Letter Generation, and Discovery Response Automation. Learn more at anytimeai.ai and book a demo today.

