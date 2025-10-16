Anytime AI and Charleston School of Law Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Integration in Legal Education

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anytime AI, the all-in-one legal AI platform transforming how legal professionals work, is announcing a strategic partnership with Charleston School of Law . This collaboration marks a significant milestone in integrating artificial intelligence into legal education, equipping the next generation of attorneys with AI-powered tools to enhance legal research, drafting, and case preparation.





Partnership Highlights

Through this partnership, Anytime AI and Charleston School of Law will:

Provide Pro Access to Anytime AI Lite , Anytime AI's student-focused platform, for all faculty and students, offering hands-on experience with AI-powered tools used by law firms nationwide

, Anytime AI's student-focused platform, for all faculty and students, offering hands-on experience with AI-powered tools used by law firms nationwide Collaborate with faculty to incorporate AI-assisted workflows into classroom instruction, legal writing programs, and practical exercises

to incorporate AI-assisted workflows into classroom instruction, legal writing programs, and practical exercises Collect feedback and insights from faculty and students to refine Anytime AI's capabilities for legal education and future practice



"This partnership with Charleston School of Law is an exciting milestone," said Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of Anytime AI. "We believe the future of law depends on equipping students with the skills and technology to practice more efficiently, ethically, and effectively. Our collaboration with Charleston Law bridges the gap between legal education and real-world AI applications."

Building the Bridge Between Academia and Practice

This initiative lays the foundation for a broader academic effort to help law schools integrate AI into their teaching and experiential learning environments. By working closely with Charleston School of Law faculty, Anytime AI aims to create a model for how AI can responsibly and effectively support future lawyers in mastering research, writing, and case management.

“This partnership marks a transformative moment for legal education at Charleston School of Law. By providing students access to a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence platform, we are ensuring our students do not just learn the law—they learn how to practice it in the 21st century. This collaboration will equip our students with the technological fluency to leverage AI effectively, making them more skilled, ethical, and competitive as they step into a rapidly evolving legal landscape.” said Jonathan A. Marcantel, Interim Dean & Professor of Law, Charleston School of Law.

About Charleston School of Law

Founded in 2003, Charleston School of Law is dedicated to producing practice-ready attorneys with a strong sense of professionalism and public service. Located in historic Charleston, South Carolina, the school emphasizes experiential learning, ethics, and community engagement while preparing graduates for meaningful careers in law.

About Anytime AI

Founded in 2023, Anytime AI is an all-in-one, closed legal AI platform built to empower law firms, students, and educators. Its flagship student product, Anytime AI Lite , brings the power of AI to legal education, offering tools for drafting, research, and case analysis within a secure, FERPA-compliant environment. From academic settings to courtroom preparation, Anytime AI is redefining how legal professionals and students engage with the law, helping them learn faster, work smarter, and advocate better.

