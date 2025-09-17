Candel Therapeutics to Present Phase 3 Results of CAN-2409 in Localized Prostate Cancer at ASTRO 2025

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced that an abstract was accepted for an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, taking place from September 27 to October 1, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. The oral presentation will feature data from the Company’s phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk localized prostate cancer.

Details are as follows:

CAN-2409 – Localized Prostate Cancer

Abstract Title: Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Clinical Trial of CAN-2409+Prodrug in Combination with Standard of Care External Beam Radiation (EBRT) for Newly Diagnosed Localized Prostate Cancer



Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Clinical Trial of CAN-2409+Prodrug in Combination with Standard of Care External Beam Radiation (EBRT) for Newly Diagnosed Localized Prostate Cancer Presenter: Glen Gejerman, MD, MBA, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ



Glen Gejerman, MD, MBA, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ Session Title: SS 03 - GU 1: Advances in Localized Prostate Cancer



SS 03 - GU 1: Advances in Localized Prostate Cancer Session Date/Time: Sunday, September 28, 2025; 2:30 PM - 2:40 PM PT



Sunday, September 28, 2025; 2:30 PM - 2:40 PM PT Location: Room 24, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA





The abstract has also been selected for inclusion in ASTRO’s Science Highlights - Genitourinary Cancer session on Sunday, September 28 at 8:00 a.m. PT in Room 24, which will provide a high-level overview of top-rated research in the field.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf, multimodal viral immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel has established two clinical-stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform.

The Company recently completed a pivotal, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in localized prostate cancer, conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which achieved the primary endpoint supported by secondary endpoints. The Company also reported successful phase 2a clinical trials of CAN-2409 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The FDA also granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation to CAN-2409 for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk disease. The FDA had previously granted Fast Track Designation to CAN-2409 in NSCLC and prostate cancer, and Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation to CAN-2409 in PDAC.

CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma. Initial results were published in Nature and CAN-3110 received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Finally, Candel’s enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

For more information about Candel, visit: www.candeltx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

