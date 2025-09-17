Chaince Securities LLC Serves as Exclusive Placement Agent in Trident Digital Tech Holdings’ $2.6 Million Private Placement

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Securities LLC (“Chaince”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), today announced the successful completion of its role as exclusive placement agent for Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”) in connection with a $2.6 million private placement of securities.

Trident entered into securities purchase and registration rights agreements with institutional investors for the issuance and sale of its Class B ordinary shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately $2.6 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses.

Pursuant to the registration rights agreement, Trident has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to file a resale registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within the agreed period following closing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include technology development, potential acquisitions, and working capital.

The successful completion of this private placement reinforces Chaince Securities' growing reputation as a premier execution partner for companies seeking institutional capital. The transaction adds to Chaince's expanding portfolio of successful technology sector executions and strengthens the firm's positioning for future growth opportunities in this dynamic market segment.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chaince Securities LLC

Chaince Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, serving as a strategic partner for global companies seeking access to U.S. capital markets. A subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), Chaince provides advisory, placement, and capital markets solutions across industries with a focus on emerging growth companies.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TDTH) is a Singapore-based technology company and a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds, the Company’s business strategies and future plans, and expectations regarding the filing of a resale registration statement. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, market and economic conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:



Chaince Securities LLC

Email: info@chaincesecurities.com



International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1(646) 866-7928

Email: management@iecapitalusa.com