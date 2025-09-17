HomesToLife Ltd Delivers 87% Increase in 1H 2025 Net Income to US$10.0 Million

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM) (“HomesToLife” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based home furniture company with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (“1H 2025”).

“Strong export sales and favourable foreign exchange gains underpinned a 87% increase in net income to $10.0 million,” said Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife. “Our capital-efficient model delivered a strong 61%1 return on equity in 1H 2025, underscoring the benefits of consolidating all trading and marketing under one group and positioning us for sustained growth in our core B2B furniture business across key international markets.”

“While we are mindful of recent U.S. policy remarks regarding furniture imports, our direct sales exposure to the U.S. remains modest at 7.7% of 1H 2025 revenue, and we are confident that our diversified export base across Europe and Asia-Pacific will continue to drive long-term growth,” Ms. Phua Mei Ming added.

Selected Financial Highlights – 1H2024 vs 1H2025

1H 2024 % OF REV. 1H 2025 % of REV. Y/Y US$’000 US$’000 CHANGE Net revenue 156,312 180,775 16 % Retail 2,003 1 % 3,382 2 % 69 % Export 148,257 95 % 168,009 93 % 13 % Leather Trading 6,052 4 % 9,384 5 % 55 % By geographical 156,312 180,775 16 % Asia Pacific 42,860 27 % 48,683 27 % 14 % Europe 94,433 61 % 109,989 61 % 16 % 2North America 19,019 12 % 22,103 12 % 16 % Gross profit 41,936 26.8 % 49,832 27.6 % 19 % Retail 1,227 61 % 1,981 59 % 61 % Export 40,437 27 % 47,483 28 % 17 % Leather Trading 272 5 % 368 4 % 35 % Operating expenses 34,515 22.1 % 40,784 22.6 % 18 % Income from operations 7,421 4.7 % 9,048 5.0 % 22 % Net income 5,366 3.4 % 10,024 5.5 % 87 % Net income per share 0.06 0.11

The Company reported net revenue of $180.8 million in 1H 2025, a 16% increase from revenue of $156.3 million in the same period last year, driven by export sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.

Newly acquired retail operations in Korea, which began in November 2024, contributed $1.5 million in revenue during the period. Singapore and Korea retail stores continue to serve as brand showrooms and design testbeds, providing consumer insights to support HomesToLife’s B2B and B2C product roadmap.

Export sales continued to be the cornerstone of performance, supported by strong demand in Europe (+16%) and North America (+16%), and steady growth in Asia-Pacific (+3%). The leather trading division also posted a 55% revenue increase as it plays a critical supporting role in ensuring raw material availability and pricing stability for the HomesToLife’s business.

Gross profit rose 19% to $49.8 million, compared to $41.9 million in 1H 2024 pro forma results in line with the higher revenue. Gross margin remained stable at 27.6% in 1H 2025 compared to 26.8% in 1H 2024.

1H 2024 % OF REV. 1H 2025 % of REV. Y/Y US$’000 US$’000 CHANGE USD'000 Operating expenses Selling expenses (26,226 ) (16.8 %) (31,092 ) (17.2 %) 19 % (4,866 ) Administrative expenses (7,978 ) (5.1 %) (9,026 ) (5.0 %) 13 % (1,048 ) Listing status maintenance expenses - 0.0 % (666 ) (0.4 %) NA (666 ) IPO audit fees (311 ) (0.2 %) - 0.0 % NA 311 Total Operating Expenses (34,515 ) (40,784 ) 18 % (6,269 )

In 1H 2025, total operating expenses rose 18 % year-over-year to $40.8 million, driven by a 19% increase in selling expenses to $31.0 million. The $4.9 million increase in selling and distribution costs reflects several factors. A key contributor was the disruption in the Suez Canal, which pushed freight rates up 39 % and added US$2.4 million in ocean-shipping costs; these were partially offset by price increases passed on to customers. Additional pressures came from a $1.2 million increase in warranty provisions, a $0.4 million rise in commission expenses, and $0.8 million in start-up costs related to the acquisition of retail operations in South Korea.

General and administrative expenses rose 13% to $9.0 million, which included $0.1 million from the new Korea operations and wage adjustments across HomesToLife and its subsidiaries. HomesToLife also incurred $0.6 million in listing-maintenance expenses in 1H 2025, following its successful Nasdaq listing on October 1, 2024.

These expenses were partially offset by foreign exchange gains of $4.3 million, up from $0.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by favourable movements in accounts receivable denominated in GBP and EUR, which appreciated against the USD between December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, as well as accounts payable denominated in CNH, which depreciated against the USD over the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025.

Net income for the period rose 87% to $10.0 million, compared to a pro forma net profit of $5.4 million in 1H 2024, translating to earnings per share of $0.11, up from $0.06 per share.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company remained in a healthy financial position, with $20.0 million in cash and bank balances. Borrowings stood at $23.3 million, primarily due to short-term trade financing facilities to support higher working capital needs from export volume growth.

Net cash used in operating activities was $11.2 million in 1H 2025, largely due to working capital movements. This included a $17.3 million increase in payment to accounts payable, primarily related to growing export volumes. Inventories rose by $2.4 million, mainly from sales under DDU/CIF terms, which increased goods in transit by $2.2 million, and from the start-up of retail operations in Korea. Accounts receivable increased by $4.7 million, in line with the 16% revenue growth.

The Company continues to actively manage its export sales cash conversion cycle, which improved to 78 days from 83 days a year ago. Management expects working capital efficiency to normalize in the six months ending December 31, 2025, supported by stronger seasonal collections and tighter inventory management.

Outlook

The Company anticipates total revenue for FY2025 to range between $340 million and $375 million.

The upper end of this range reflects expectations of a seasonally stronger second half of 2025 compared to 1H 2025 as well as continued momentum in export markets. The lower end takes into account potential headwinds from recently announced U.S. policy statements concerning furniture imports.

The Company plans to continue to maintain a robust liquidity position, ensuring financial flexibility to support its strategic growth initiatives while meeting short-term operational and financing obligations.

About HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM)

HomesToLife Ltd is a holding company with two core divisions in global furniture industry: a Consumer Retail Division with direct operations in Singapore and Korea, and a Wholesale & Trade Division supplying furniture and leather to retail partners worldwide.

Its integrated model combines retail, distribution, and sourcing, supported by a diversified manufacturing network across China, Italy, Vietnam and India.

HomesToLife has appointed its affiliated entity, the Design, Product Development & Marketing business unit (DPM), to spearhead research, sourcing, design, and value-engineering—ensuring every product is precisely aligned with customer needs and market strategy. With rapid expansion underway across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, HomesToLife and its subsidiaries leverage long-standing supplier partnerships and a global footprint to deliver scale, efficiency, and resilience.

HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,860,621 $ 20,071,387 Accounts receivables, net (including receivable from related parties of $928,951 and $353,886 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 66,928,602 71,669,261 Inventories, net 8,032,089 10,613,295 Amounts due from related parties 2,807,854 4,967,733 Deposit, prepayments and other receivables 5,145,372 7,189,424 Total current assets 107,774,538 114,511,100 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 3,734,157 4,499,588 Right-of-use assets, net 6,632,749 7,256,728 Deferred tax asset, net 636,581 786,384 Total non-current assets 11,003,487 12,542,700 TOTAL ASSETS $ 118,778,025 $ 127,053,800 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,701,283 $ 2,867,425 Accounts payable, related parties 72,724,799 55,254,469 Customer deposits 853,626 1,236,916 Accrued liabilities and other payables 4,428,806 6,541,572 Short-term borrowings 15,255,874 23,382,206 Amounts due to related parties 292,753 292,753 Lease liabilities 2,100,281 2,320,101 Warranty liabilities 2,095,842 3,129,470 Derivatives and hedging instruments - 753,243 Income tax payable 2,467,506 3,546,279 Total current liabilities 102,920,770 99,324,434 Long-term liabilities: Provision for reinstatement cost 262,479 339,756 Lease liabilities 4,883,321 5,285,905 Total long-term liabilities 5,145,800 5,625,661 TOTAL LIABILITIES 108,066,570 104,950,095 - - Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,89,687,500 and 89,687,500 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024* 8,969 8,969 Additional paid-in capital 37,179,424 37,179,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,686,896) (11,318,721) Accumulated losses (13,790,042) (3,765,967) Total shareholders’ equity 10,711,455 22,103,705 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 118,778,025 $ 127,053,800





* The share amounts are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition (see Note 1).





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2025 Revenues, net From third parties $ 150,461,612 $ 170,117,861 From related parties 5,850,497 10,656,942 156,312,109 180,774,803 Cost of goods sold (114,376,152 ) (130,942,258 ) Gross profit 41,935,957 49,832,545 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses (26,226,218 ) (31,092,110 ) General and administrative expenses (7,978,231 ) (9,025,931 ) Listing expenses (310,502 ) (666,021 ) Total operating expenses (34,514,951 ) (40,784,062 ) Income from operations 7,421,006 9,048,483 Other income (expense): Interest expense (387,263 ) (730,372 ) Interest income 95,040 16,246 Government subsidies 21,232 16,950 Foreign exchange gain, net 532,909 4,293,633 Net gain from related parties debt restructuring - 1,460,543 Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing - (1,261,560 ) Scrap sofa sale income 303,452 223,263 Sundry income 81,816 39,404 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments (1,064,841 ) (753,243 ) Total other (expense) income, net (417,655 ) 3,304,864 Income before income taxes 7,003,351 12,353,347 Income tax expense (1,637,735 ) (2,329,272 ) NET INCOME $ 5,365,616 $ 10,024,075 Other comprehensive income (loss): – Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,648,993 ) 1,368,175 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 3,716,623 $ 11,392,250 Weighted average number of ordinary shares: Basic and diluted * 88,250,000 89,687,500 EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.06 $ 0.11

* The share amounts and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition (see Note 1).

HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) Six months ended June 30, 2024 Export

Sales Leather Trading Corporate and unallocated Retail Sales Total Revenues, net From third party $ 2,003,351 $ 147,484,078 $ 974,183 $ - $ 150,461,612 From related parties - 773,015 5,077,482 - 5,850,497 2,003,351 148,257,093 6,051,665 - 156,312,109 Cost of goods sold (776,807 ) (107,820,138 ) (5,779,207 ) - (114,376,152 ) Gross profit 1,226,544 40,436,955 272,458 - 41,935,957 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution (1,362,959

)

(24,754,901 ) (108,358 ) - (26,226,218 ) General and administrative (616,212

)

(7,262,510 ) (3,553 ) (95,956 ) (7,978,231 ) Listing expenses - - - (310,502 ) (310,502 ) Total operating expenses (1,979,171

)

(32,017,411 ) (111,911 ) (406,458 ) (34,514,951 ) Operating (loss) profit (752,627

)

8,419,544 160,547 (406,458 ) 7,421,006 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (93,345 ) (143,112 ) (150,806 ) - (387,263 ) Interest income - 94,861

179 - 95,040 Government subsidies 13,689 7,543 - - 21,232 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (523

)

532,768

2,176 (1,512 ) 532,909 Scrap sofa sale income - 303,452 - - 303,452 Sundry income 27,144 54,669

3 - 81,816 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments - (1,064,841 ) - - (1,064,841 ) Total other expense, net (53,035

)

(214,660

)

(148,448 ) (1,512 ) (417,655 ) Income (loss) before income expense (805,662

)

8,204,884

12,099 (407,970 ) 7,003,351 Income tax expense - (1,635,679 ) (2,056 ) - (1,637,735 ) Segment income (loss) $ (805,662

)

$ 6,569,205

$ 10,043 $ (407,970 ) $ 5,365,616





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) Six months ended June 30, 2025 Export

Sales Leather Trading Corporate and unallocated Retail Sales Total Revenues, net From third party $ 3,382,273 $ 166,459,189 $ 276,399 $ - $ 170,117,861 From related parties - 1,550,023 9,106,919 - 10,656,942 3,382,273 168,009,212 9,383,318 - 180,774,803 Cost of goods sold (1,401,494 ) (120,526,294 ) (9,014,470 ) - (130,942,258 ) Gross profit 1,980,779 47,482,918 368,848 - 49,832,545 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution (2,404,689 ) (28,634,760 ) (52,661 ) - (31,092,110 ) General and administrative (906,968 ) (8,099,908 ) (3,025 ) (16,030 ) (9,025,931 ) Listing expenses - - - (666,021 ) (666,021 ) Total operating expenses (3,311,657 ) (36,734,668 ) (55,686 ) (682,051 ) (40,784,062 ) Operating profit (loss) (1,330,878 ) 10,748,250 313,162 (682,051 ) 9,048,483 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (125,183 ) (394,423 ) (210,766 ) - (730,372 ) Interest income 130 15,946 170 - 16,246 Government subsidies 12,238 4,712 - - 16,950 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (9,647 ) 4,292,067 6,215 4,998 4,293,633 Net gain from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring - - - 1,460,543 1,460,543 Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing - (133,960 ) - (1,127,600 ) (1,261,560 ) Scrap sofa sale income - 223,263 - - 223,263 Sundry income (expense) 78,284 21,551 7 (60,438 ) 39,404 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments - (753,243 ) - - (753,243 ) Total other income (expenses), net (44,178 ) 3,275,913 (204,374 ) 277,503 3,304,864 Income (loss) before income expense (1,375,056 ) 14,024,163 108,788 (404,548 ) 12,353,347 Income tax expense - (2,310,779 ) (18,493 ) - (2,329,272 ) Segment income (loss) $ (1,375,056 ) $ 11,713,384 $ 90,295 $ (404,548 ) $ 10,024,075





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months ended June 30, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,365,616 $ 10,024,075 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 95,004 142,739 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 890,642 1,118,679 Allowance (reversal) for obsolete inventories 120,699 (164,167) Benefit for deferred income taxes (27,357) (136,389) (Written-off) provision for allowance for expected credit losses (8,453) 4,665 Provision for warranty liabilities 2,769,218 4,004,614 (Reversal) provision for reinstatement cost (56,503) 77,277 Changes in operating leases (764,938) (1,159,429) Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments 1,064,841

753,243 Written-off property, plant and equipment 13,858 - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables (1,990,471) (4,745,325) Inventories (966,774) (2,417,038) Deferred offering cost (763,877) - Deposit, prepayments, and other receivables (1,941,737) (2,044,057) Accounts payable (13,673,912) (17,304,187) Customer deposits 25,303 383,291 Accrued liabilities and other payables (396,701) 2,112,765 Warranty liabilities (2,706,303) (2,970,986) Income tax payable 1,031,205 1,078,773 Net cash used in operating activities (11,920,640)

(11,241,457) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (450,220) (557,755) Net cash used in investing activities (450,220) (557,755) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from short-term borrowings 9,036,565 8,126,333 Amounts due from related parties 4,579,697 (9,226,649) Amount due to related parties (2,051,283) - Amount due from related parties - Reorganization and scrapping (2,556,410) 7,066,770 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,008,569 5,966,454 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (796,843)



1,043,524 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,159,134) (4,789,234) BEGINNING OF PERIOD 22,624,972 24,860,621 END OF PERIOD $ 18,465,838 $ 20,071,387 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 604,730 $ 1,398,808 Cash paid for interest $ 282,280 $ 570,293 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Shares issued for common control acquisition $ 75,000,000 $ 75,000,000 Related parties balances under offsetting arrangement upon reorganization $ (493,039) $ 15,337,816

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated and combined financial statements.

1 Return on Equity (“ROE”) is calculated as net income attributable to shareholders divided by average shareholder equity for the period, where average equity is derived from the sum of opening and closing equity balances divided by two. For 1H 2025, ROE was 61% (Net income: $10.0 million; Average equity: $16. 41 million).



2 North America includes United States of America and Canada.

