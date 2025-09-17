SEGG Media Appoints Concert Industry Veteran Simon Lewis to Concerts.com and TicketStub.com Leadership Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced the appointment of renowned music and concert executive and former President of Live Nation Europe Simon Lewis to a full-time senior consultancy role overseeing the strategic development and commercial rollout of Concerts.com and TicketStub.com. This appointment follows SEGG Media’s recently completed $10 million acquisition of the Concerts.com and TicketStub.com platforms.

Simon Lewis is best known for his tenure as President of Live Nation Europe where he helped shape the modern live entertainment landscape through high-impact commercial and brand partnerships across the entire Live Nation asset base. His expertise will help accelerate SEGG Media’s positioning in the high-growth ticketing, content and live streaming space. He is joining SEGG Media as a full-time consultant to guide the company’s expansion into concert ticketing, brand partnerships, and strategic media integration.

“There is a feverish excitement in the industry right now, and rightly so,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of SEGG Media. “SEGG Media’s strategy is to move fast and build smart. Adding Simon, a proven and accomplished executive in the entertainment industry, sets us up to differentiate Concerts.com and TicketStub.com from other players in the space and build a customer base of people who are looking for a change from the status quo.”

Lewis will work closely with SEGG Media’s executive team and with Concerts.com Director Patrick Ogle to advance the brand’s integration with the Company’s other strategic assets, including Sports.com, Lottery.com, and upcoming content verticals under Sports.com Studios.

About Simon Lewis

Simon Lewis served as President of Live Nation Europe (2011-2014) having joined the business two years before its 2005 spin off from Clear Channel Entertainment. During that time, as Live Nation built its global empire, including the merger with Ticketmaster in 2010, he helped structure the foundation of today’s global concert industry, spearheading partnerships and major sponsorships across Europe. He has held senior roles at Thames Television, MTV Networks, and CTS Eventim. In 2024 he advised in a senior consultancy capacity in the $1.3bn private equity acquisition of global music festival giant Superstruct and remains a respected force in international live entertainment and high level branded music event partnerships.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.