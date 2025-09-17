Birchtech to Present at WeBull “Small-Cap Insights” Webinar on September 24, 2025

CORSICANA, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that management has been invited to present at the WeBull Small-Cap Insights Webinar taking place on September 24, 2025.

CEO Richard MacPherson is scheduled to present at the live event as follows. Following the webinar, a replay link to the presentation will be shared on the Birchtech investor relations website.

WeBull Small-Cap Insights Webinar

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

Registration Link: WeBull Small-Cap Insights Webinar

MacPherson said: “In this, our second webinar with WeBull, a leading retail investor platform, I will highlight how our patented air emissions technologies and expanding water treatment platform are addressing critical environmental challenges. With strong momentum in our established air business — including multiple recent license and supply agreements — and a growing presence in the water sector through our innovative solutions, Birchtech is uniquely positioned to provide utilities and industries with sustainable, cost-effective treatment technologies. We look forward to sharing how our approach in clean air and water technologies is creating long-term opportunities for our company, our customers, and our shareholders.”

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information, please contact MZ Group at BCHT@mzgroup.us.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

