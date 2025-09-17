Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Ensemble to 2025 Best Workplaces in Health Care List, Ranking No. 17

September 17, 2025 | Cincinnati, OH, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine selected it for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. This is Ensemble’s second consecutive year being recognized on this prestigious list, this year coming in at number 17 in the large category.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from nearly 228,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry.

“Our people are the heart of Ensemble, and being named a Best Place to Work reflects the strength of our culture and the passion our associates bring to every client partnership,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer, Ensemble. “We’ve successfully welcomed thousands of associates from health system partners by closely aligning with our clients’ mission and culture to deliver the highest-quality experiences for the patients and communities we collectively serve.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”

This recognition underscores Ensemble’s ongoing investment in its people and culture, strengthening our reputation as a workplace where employees are empowered to grow and thrive.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for hundreds of hospitals nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.





To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com





About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.4 million employees in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, nearly 228,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category.





About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.





About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.