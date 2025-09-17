RLB Strengthens Southeast Operations with Charlotte Expansion

Charlotte, NC, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), a global leader in the built environment, is proud to announce the opening of its newest U.S. office in Charlotte, North Carolina, expanding its presence and capabilities across the Southeast. The Charlotte office will serve as a strategic hub for delivering RLB’s full suite of services — including project management, cost management, advisory, and sustainability consulting — to clients in the Carolinas and surrounding regions.

Charlotte’s dynamic economy, skilled workforce, and surge in development activity make it a key location for RLB’s continued expansion. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., Charlotte is emerging as a hub for advanced manufacturing, mission-critical infrastructure, and electric vehicle (EV) production. With over $3.7 billion in planned development in its urban core and a population nearing 935,000, the city presents strong opportunities for RLB to support strategic and impactful projects across both public and private sectors.

“Expanding into Charlotte is a natural progression of our growth in the Southeast,” said Paraic Morrissey, Senior Vice President at RLB. “It allows us to be closer to our clients, to be better aligned with regional priorities, and ready to support the complex, high-value projects that are driving the Carolinas forward.”

The Charlotte office is led by Johnnie Sheppard, a seasoned industry professional with deep experience in capital project delivery and a specialized focus on emerging sectors like data centers and EV manufacturing. Under his leadership, the local team will provide clients with the benefit of RLB’s global expertise and local market knowledge.

“With RLB’s global resources and close alignment to regional priorities, we’re ready to support the Southeast’s most ambitious projects,” said Johnnie. “Our new Charlotte office enhances our ability to respond quickly, collaborate closely, and deliver the high-quality outcomes our clients expect.”

About Rider Levett Bucknall

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, and sustainability services. Rider Levett Bucknall’s North American practice has offices in over 29 cities across the North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 4,600 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 240 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

