Andrew Cardno, Dr. Ralph Thomas, Dr. A.K. Singh, and Hanna McCall Announce the Release of their 14th Book: The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium, Full-Color Edition

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the publication of The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium, Full-Color Edition, the definitive reference on casino analytics authored by Andrew Cardno, Dr. Ralph Thomas, Dr. A.K. Singh, Hanna McCall, and Buddy Frank.

After 18 years of continuous research and 11 acclaimed titles, award-winning data visionaries Cardno and Thomas have fused their complete body of work into one illustrated compendium. This milestone Book 14 in the celebrated series distills the science of casino analytics into a single, essential guide designed for every role on the gaming floor.

"This Compendium unites nearly two decades of field-tested knowledge into a full-color playbook that executives, operators, and analysts alike can use immediately," said Andrew Cardno, QCI Co-Founder & CTO. "It is not just a consolidation of our prior work, but an evolution — with updated techniques, executive-ready dashboards, and a forward-looking lens on where gaming analytics is headed."

Key Features of the Full-Color Compendium

The Entire Series, Unified – Insights from 11 previous books are synthesized, updated, cross-indexed, and presented in color.

– Insights from 11 previous books are synthesized, updated, cross-indexed, and presented in color. 18 Years of Field Notes – Hundreds of anonymized stories from Las Vegas, Macau, tribal, and route markets reveal what worked, what failed, and why.

– Hundreds of anonymized stories from Las Vegas, Macau, tribal, and route markets reveal what worked, what failed, and why. Executive-Ready Visuals – Heatmaps, dashboards, and storyboards translate complex math into instantly actionable decisions.

– Heatmaps, dashboards, and storyboards translate complex math into instantly actionable decisions. The Industry’s Best Glossary – A 50-page reference by veteran operator Buddy Frank demystifies acronyms, metrics, and buzzwords.

– A 50-page reference by veteran operator Buddy Frank demystifies acronyms, metrics, and buzzwords. Forward-Looking Perspective – Examines how new tools and changing player behavior will redefine casino operations in the coming decade.



"The glossary in this book is far more than a list of terms — it’s a powerful tool for bridging communication across departments," said Buddy Frank, veteran gaming executive and contributor to the Compendium. "By clearly defining the language of casino analytics, it empowers executives to make better, faster decisions and align their teams around a shared understanding of the data driving their business."

Why It Belongs on Every Desk

General Managers & Executives – Link operational KPIs to profit with C-suite-ready dashboards and case studies.

– Link operational KPIs to profit with C-suite-ready dashboards and case studies. Slots & Tables – Apply proven models for game mix, merchandising, heat-mapping, and dispatch.

– Apply proven models for game mix, merchandising, heat-mapping, and dispatch. Marketing & Player Development – Optimize reinvestment, segmentation, and campaign strategies.

– Optimize reinvestment, segmentation, and campaign strategies. Finance & Compliance – Validate forecasts, jackpots, and hold percentages with transparent math.

– Validate forecasts, jackpots, and hold percentages with transparent math. Analytics & Strategy Teams – Transform raw data into insights guiding day-to-day and long-term decisions.



"This book creates a common language across the organization," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, QCI Co-Founder & CEO. "From the boardroom to the slot floor, it is a unified guide for activating data and driving measurable success."

About The Math That Gaming Made Series

Since its debut in 2007, the series has become the gaming industry’s most trusted resource for applied analytics, spanning 14 titles and influencing casino operations worldwide. The Compendium, Full-Color Edition represents the culmination of that journey — one book, every answer.

The book is available now on Amazon and through Quick Custom Intelligence — and attendees of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) can pick up a copy at QCI Booth #2440.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 10 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fa53a6e-48af-4d41-a6ff-5eb99b123dd8