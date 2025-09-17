Truly Hard Seltzer and Breakout Reality Star, JaNa Craig, Drop New  Limited-Edition Flavor: No Shade, Just Tea

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tea is officially spilling, and it tastes like raspberry! Truly Hard Seltzer is teaming up with reality star JaNa Craig – whose time in the villa made waves and won hearts – to launch a limited-edition flavor that's brewed for refreshment and drama-free sipping. Introducing No Shade, Just Tea, an exclusive hard seltzer brewed by Truly just for JaNa and lucky fans.

This limited-edition flavor captures JaNa's refreshing spirit as she sets out on a fresh new chapter. The return of the beloved Raspberry Iced Tea flavor combines refreshing hard seltzer with real brewed tea and juicy raspberry flavor to make No Shade, Just Tea crisp, bubbly and light.

The special pack includes four 16oz. cans and will be sold to lucky fans on GiveThemBeer.com beginning September 17 through multiple drops while supplies last. Set your alarms because this tea won't steep for long! And with just 100 calories, 1g of sugar and 5% ABV per 12oz. serving, we’ve got a feeling these won’t last in fans’ fridges long either.

“I’m always down for a Truly, so teaming up with my favorite hard seltzer brand to help create a special drop? It’s giving iconic!” said reality star JaNa Craig. “No Shade, Just Tea is a chance to bring raspberry tea realness to fans everywhere and I’m so excited for everyone to try it.”

When the brand originally teased the potential collaboration on Instagram just a few weeks ago, fans responded with wild enthusiasm. So, to make fans’ dreams come true, Truly quickly began brewing up the limited-edition flavor so JaNa and drinkers can cheers to new beginnings.

"This collaboration came straight from our fans – they saw the tease and demanded we make it a reality,” said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing. “The excitement around JaNa's potential flavor was undeniable, so we're thrilled to deliver exactly what our fans have asked for. Her authentic connection with our audience and genuine love for the brand made this partnership a perfect fit.”

This limited-edition drop marks a sweet reunion between JaNa and Truly following their successful collaboration in 2024 for New York City’s first-ever “bottomless brunch,” where guests checked their pants at the door.

Truly LA Meet & Greet

To continue the No Shade, Just Tea celebrations, Truly will host a meet-and-greet with JaNa on Thursday, September 25 at Truly’s tasting room in Los Angeles. Fans are in for a treat as they'll get the opportunity to sip JaNa's limited-edition hard seltzer, enjoy tasty light bites and capture a photo with the queen herself.

Limited tickets are available starting Friday, Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. ET for $25 on TrulyxJaNa.eventbrite.com, so fans better spill the details to their friends and grab tickets before they’re gone.

Can't snag this limited-edition drop before it sells out? There's still good news! Truly’s got a flavor for everyone that’s just around the corner. To find Truly near you, visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com and follow along @Truly on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. In 2024, Truly introduced Truly Unruly, a high ABV hard seltzer that actually tastes good. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at its home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly LA.



About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

Attachment