Vanta and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced Trust Management Solutions to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanta , the leading AI-powered trust management platform that helps simplify and automate security and compliance, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a distributor of Vanta software, making Vanta’s industry-leading compliance and risk management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and The Quilt contracts.

Vanta’s AI-powered platform enables organizations to leverage automation capabilities to simplify compliance, manage risk and strengthen security. With real-time monitoring, pre-built integrations and streamlined workflows, Vanta helps Government and commercial organizations reduce risk, build trust and accelerate audits and authorizations while lowering manual overhead and cost. The platform’s adaptive architecture meets the evolving needs of Government organizations, from small teams to large agencies with complex IT environments.

With support for 37 pre-built frameworks—including CMMC, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, FedRAMP, CJIS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST and more—Vanta’s platform helps organizations meet compliance obligations across a wide range of sectors and industries.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, we can deliver Vanta’s time- and cost-saving capabilities to the Public Sector,” said Stevie Case, CRO at Vanta. “From simplifying how agencies manage vendors, authorize new technologies and monitor risk, to helping the industrial base achieve and verify compliance with Federal standards, Vanta is committed to supporting the Public Sector mission to improve efficiency, protect critical data and build trust across Government and industry.”

“Vanta equips Government agencies with an innovative tool set for achieving, maintaining and monitoring compliance, while also conducting third-party vendor and supply chain risk management at scale,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Vanta’s automation-first approach simplifies security and compliance for agencies. We look forward to working with Vanta and our reseller partners to bring the advanced trust management platform to the Public Sector.”

Recently, Vanta raised its $150 million Series D funding round at a $4.15 billion valuation and was part of the first cohort to complete the FedRAMP 20x Phase One Pilot program.

Vanta's software and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .