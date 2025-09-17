Tulikivi Corporation: Decision of the Board on capital repayment

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 16:00

The Board of Directors of Tulikivi Corporation has today, based on the authorization given to it by the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2025, decided that a capital repayment will be distributed from the company's invested unrestricted equity fund as previously announced in the notice of the Annual General Meeting: EUR 0.01 per Series A share and EUR 0.0083 per Series K share.

The capital repayment will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of October 6, 2025.

The capital repayment will be paid on October 15, 2025, after which the Board of Tulikivi will no longer have authorization for distribution of assets.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

www.tulikivigroup.com

