Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its guidance for 2025: Net sales are expected to be EUR 29 to 33 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be EUR 1 to 2 million.

Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its earlier estimate of the 2025 net sales and operating profit. The net sales in 2024 were EUR 33.3 million and the comparable operating profit was EUR 2.1 million. According to the new estimate, net sales in 2025 are expected to be EUR 29 to 33 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to be EUR 1 to 2 million. The reason for the lowered outlook is the slower-than-expected recovery in demand in the fireplace market.

Previous guidance for 2025 (originally published on March 7, 2025): Net sales and the comparable operating profit for 2025 are expected to improve on 2024.

