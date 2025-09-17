24/7 Market News: When it’s too cold outside for the Shorts, Investors can buy a VENU Ticket and warm up at the Firepit

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that recent capital raises position VENU (NYSE American: VENU) with more than $45 million to allocate toward new amphitheater projects. When VENU first went public, the company raised approximately $55 million through its initial equity financings, from a $32 million private placement, IPO proceeds, and private investor funds. Management has treated those funds as impact capital, leveraging it into more than $1.3 billion in ongoing construction.

That’s a better than 23-to-1 return in asset creation in under a year, underscoring the efficiency of VENU’s model.

The most recent $45 million funding round is earmarked for the development of the new Sunset McKinney and Sunset Broken Arrow amphitheaters, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Sunset Broken Arrow project alone represents an estimated $107 million development in Oklahoma, designed to become a premier, all-season venue under the VENU brand.

The Sunset Broken Arrow is all about luxury, as the 12,500-seat venue will feature more than 200 Luxe FireSuites with natural gas fire pits and customizable seating, four Ultra Suites, and the exclusive Aikman Club with 175 lifetime memberships. Each suite will include premium food and beverage service, VIP parking, and dedicated access, redefining the fan experience for live entertainment.

The luxury FirePits will heat up concert goers this fall as cooler weather arrives. Management has estimated $200 million in LuxeFire and FirePit sales for 2025, and the upcoming Q3 report on November 22 should provide investors with further insight into progress.

VENU’s CEO, J.W. Roth, has personally purchased over $5 million worth of Luxe FireSuites and plans to scale to $20 million within a year, underscoring his confidence in both the product and VENU’s long-term growth. That insider commitment validates demand and strengthens credibility as the company advances toward its $200 million 2025 sales target.

About VENU Holding Corporation

VENU Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), VENU is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

