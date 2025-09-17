Central Iron Ore Limited - Drilling Results Finalised

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Limited (CIO – TSX.V) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce this Drilling Update.

Central Iron Ore is pleased to announce that the results for the 2025 Phase 1 RC drilling campaign have been finalised.

Highlights:

Assay results for the 78-hole, 10,264-meter 2025 Phase 1 RC program has been received and processed.





Multiple significant intercepts have been intercepted across the target area (Table 1) some notable down-hole intercepts include:



25BKERC_010: 1m @ 22.20g/t from 144 meters 25BKERC_013: 2m @ 10.59g/t from 126 meters 25BKERC_019: 3m @ 15.50g/t from 103 meters 25BKERC_034: 5m @ 13.26g/ t from 112 meters 25BKERC_036: 1m @ 24.8g/t from 131 meters 25BKERC_037: 1m @ 25.3g/t from 114 meters 25BEKRC_031: 2m @ 12.62g/t from 112 meters



Geohydrological investigations are nearing completion. In addition, a program of approximately 801 metres of diamond drilling, comprising eight drillholes, is scheduled to commence in late October. The drilling is designed to support geotechnical studies intended to further inform the assessment and potential advancement of the British King Project toward mining.

The British King Mineral Resource is currently being updated to include the results of the recent drilling.





Drilling Results

Interpretation of the RC drilling assay results has confirmed down dip extension of gold mineralisation across the prospect area as well as the development of three distinct high grade chutes, only one of which was defined by the 2024 resource update (Figure 1). The 2025 drilling has further supported the geological understanding of the deposit: gold mineralisation associates with a primary laminated bucky quartz lode with continuous development for nearly the entire 840 metres of strike targeted by the drilling campaign, gold mineralisation at depth has been confirmed in three areas. The lateral extent of the mineralisation has been defined with additional localised down dip extension identified. (Figure 1 to Figure 5).





Figure 1. Section plan for the 2024 Phase 1 and historical drilling

Quality Control/Quality Assurance (“QA/QC”) Statement

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling samples were collected for every metric meter (m) downhole of the 2025 RC drill program. Sampling was done using a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone and stored in pre-numbered calico bags (single splits), sample size ranged from 2 to 3kg per meter.

Single splits of mineralized intersections up to 3m either side of the expected ore zones were selected for initial assay. 4m composited scoop samples were taken from the residual piles over the remainder of the hole that was not selected and submitted for initial assay. All un-assayed 1m split samples were temporarily left on site in their respective calico bags; once the composite samples where assayed, corresponding 1m single splits of the composite samples with grades greater than 0.40g/t were retrieved and submitted for assay.

Cyclone duplicate samples (twin samples) targeting mineralized zones were selected from predetermined intervals and assayed to check for the representativity of the sampling method. A Certified Reference Material (CRM) pulp, fine blank pulp and coarse blank was inserted at a rate of approximately every 1 in 25 samples, or at a higher frequency to ensure every drillhole had a set of checks for its specific sample runs.

Four gold Certified Reference Materials (CRM) were used; Geostats G399-5 (0.87g/t), Geostats G913-7 (2.31g/t), Geostats G915-4 (9.16g/t) and OREAS 254b (2.53g/t). Assay samples were placed into shipping bags together with the CRMs upon completion of each hole. All assay samples were transported bi- weekly in their respective shipping bags to Bureau Veritas Laboratory Kalgoorlie (BV), Western Australia. From drilling to delivery at the lab, all samples were maintained under the direct control and supervision of the on-site geological staff.

Upon arrival in Bureau Veritas Laboratory Kalgoorlie, the samples were prepared using Bureau Veritas Laboratory code PR302 (pulverize 2.5 kg split to 90% passing 75 microns) and fire-assayed for gold using Bureau Veritas Laboratory Code FA001 (40gm aliquot fire assay with AA finish). BV also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates. All QA/QC results associated with the assays reported herein are within expectation, no errors were observed. BV is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 standards for specific preparation and analytical procedures. For more information about Bureau Veritas Geochemistry, please visit the company’s webpage at: https://www.bureauveritas.com.au/.





Figure 2. Pierce Point Long section of the 2025 RC results. Down dip, high grade extension of the lode has been identified on the West, Central and Eastern portions of the ore body.





Figure 3. Section A-A': Continuous grade development has been confirmed at depth across the centre of the ore body.





Figure 4. Section B-B': multiple significant high grade intercepts have been identified





Figure 5. Section C-C': continuous down dip extension along the eastern edge of the deposit has been confirmed.





Table 1. Significant down-hole Intercepts for the 2025 Phase 1 RC Campaign. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths; true widths are not yet known.

Target



Hole ID



Hole Depth

(m)



Dip



Azi



Collar Position Significant down-hole intercepts Easting Northing From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Avg. Grade

(Au g/t) SDJV - M37/631















































































































































































































25BKERC_001 78 -60 358 326699 6908157 62 63 1 1.66 25BKERC_002 54 -60 358 326719 6908197 38 39 1 2.72 25BKERC_003 72 -60 358 326719 6908177 56 57 1 1.09 25BKERC_004 132 -60 358 326719 6908137 NSI 25BKERC_005 108 -60 358 326739 6908157 101 102 1 1.55 25BKERC_006 90 -60 358 326759 6908177 NSI 25BKERC_007 132 -60 358 326759 6908137 118 119 1 1.45 25BKERC_008 132 -60 358 326779 6908157 115 116 1 3.16 25BKERC_009 150 -60 358 326819 6908157 131 133 1 8.59 25BKERC_010 156 -60 358 326855 6908158 144 145 1 22.2 25BKERC_011 156 -60 358 326899 6908157 130 131 1 0.8 and 146 147 1 2.03 25BKERC_012 108 -60 358 327259 6908237 94 95 1 4.39 25BKERC_013 144 -60 358 327259 6908197 126 128 2 10.59 inc. 127 128 1 19.5 25BKERC_014 186 -60 358 327259 6908157 NSI 25BKERC_015 126 -60 358 327279 6908217 110 111 1 12.8 25BKERC_016 162 -60 358 327279 6908177 139 140 1 5.13 25BKERC_017 108 -60 358 327299 6908237 NSI 25BKERC_018 138 -60 358 327299 6908197 120 122 2 5.38 25BKERC_019 120 -60 358 327319 6908217 103 106 3 15.5 inc. 105 106 1 34 25BKERC_020 108 -60 358 327339 6908237 88 93 5 2.09 25BKERC_021 138 -60 358 327339 6908197 125 126 1 1.63 25BKERC_022 120 -60 358 327359 6908217 NSI 25BKERC_023 108 -60 358 327379 6908237 92 93 1 1.13 25BKERC_024 138 -60 358 327379 6908197 123 125 1 1.25 and 127 128 1 2.07 25BKERC_025 126 -60 358 327399 6908217 109 110 1 3.33 25BKERC_026 114 -60 358 327419 6908237 NSI 25BKERC_027 150 -60 358 327419 6908197 NSI 25BKERC_028 126 -60 358 327439 6908217 NSI 25BKERC_029 114 -60 358 327459 6908237 97 98 1 1.45 and 110 11 1 1.44 25BKERC_030 138 -60 358 327459 6908197 NSI 25BKERC_031 126 -60 358 327479 6908217 NSI 25BKERC_032 114 -60 358 327499 6908237 NSI 25BKERC_033 156 -60 358 327499 6908197 NSI 25BKERC_034 126 -60 358 327519 6908217 112 117 5 13.26 25BKERC_035 114 -60 358 327539 6908237 99 101 2 2.08 25BKERC_036 144 -60 358 327539 6908197 131 132 1 24.8 25BKERC_037 126 -60 358 327559 6908217 114 115 1 25.3 25BKERC_038 114 -60 358 327579 6908237 92 93 1 1.79 and 96 98 2 3.96 25BKERC_039 144 -60 358 327579 6908197 122 123 1 7.03 25BKERC_040 96 -60 358 327599 6908257 NSI 25BKERC_041 126 -60 358 327599 6908217 NSI 25BKERC_042 60 -60 358 327619 6908317 NSI 25BKERC_043 90 -60 358 327619 6908277 NSI 25BKERC_044 114 -60 358 327619 6908237 NSI 25BKERC_045 72 -60 358 327639 6908297 44 45 1 2.12 25BKERC_046 54 -60 358 327659 6908317 NSI 25BKERC_047 60 -60 358 327640 6908340 NSI CIO - M37/30



































































































































25BKRC_002 144 -60 358 326879 6908177 132 133 1 1.18 25BKRC_003 138 -60 358 326919 6908177 119 120 1 2.63 and 126 128 2 1.53 25BKRC_004 168 -60 358 326939 6908157 145 149 4 2.84 25BKRC_005 162 -60 358 326959 6908177 135 138 3 1.83 25BKRC_006 144 -60 358 326979 6908197 113 114 1 2.24 and 120 122 2 1.06 25BKRC_007 174 -60 358 326979 6908157 159 160 1 1.25 25BKRC_008 126 -60 358 326999 6908217 100 102 2 1.36 25BKRC_009 162 -60 358 326999 6908177 138 140 2 4.69 and 145 147 1 1.25 25BKRC_010 144 -60 358 327019 6908197 122 125 3 2.06 25BKRC_011 156 -60 358 327019 6908157 NSI 25BKRC_012 126 -60 358 327039 6908217 107 112 5 2.32 25BKRC_013 162 -60 358 327039 6908177 141 142 1 0.83 25BKRC_014 150 -60 358 327059 6908197 130 131 1 1.16 25BKRC_015 186 -60 358 327059 6908157 NSI 25BKRC_016 126 -60 358 327079 6908217 NSI 25BKRC_017 162 -60 358 327079 6908177 NSI 25BKRC_018 144 -60 358 327099 6908197 128 129 1 2.77 25BKRC_019 180 -60 358 327099 6908157 NSI 25BKRC_020 166 -60 358 327119 6908177 NSI 25BKRC_021 162 -60 358 327139 6908197 134 135 1 1.08 25BKRC_022 192 -60 358 327139 6908157 NSI 25BKRC_023 120 -67 356 327166 6908231 NSI 25BKRC_024 174 -60 358 327159 6908177 NSI 25BKRC_025 156 -60 358 327179 6908197 147 148 1 1.31 25BKRC_026 192 -60 358 327179 6908157 NSI 25BKRC_028 156 -60 358 327199 6908177 NSI 25BKRC_029 150 -60 358 327221 6908193 NSI 25BKRC_030 180 -60 358 327219 6908157 NSI 25BKRC_031 126 -60 358 327239 6908217 112 114 2 12.62 inc. 112 113 1 24.3 25BKRC_032 168 -60 358 327239 6908177 NSI

NSI: No Significant Intercept

Coordinate system: GDA94 UTMZ 51

Significant intercepts have been calculated using a cut-off grade of 0.8 g/t with a max. of 2m internal dilution.

Future activities tailored towards finalising studies required for mining

Geohydrological testwork has commenced and should be finalised by November 2025. A 8 hole, 802m geotechnical diamond drill program has been planned, drilling is expected to commence end October 2025.

British King Resource Update

The British King Mineral Resource is currently being updated to include the results of the recent RC drilling.

The Company’s 100% owned British King Mine Area has an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 120,000 indicated tonnes at 5.1 g/t Au and 50,000 inferred tonnes at 2.9 g/t Au. The British King Extensions, 100% owned by the South Darlot Joint Venture in which the Company holds a 70% interest, contain an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 70,000 indicated tonnes at 3.4 g/t Au and 20,000 inferred tonnes at 4.3 g/t Au1. These Mineral Resources were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated March 19, 2025, supported by an NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+.





Figure 6. British King Mine Area and Extensions

____________________________

1 Bewsher, A., 2025. Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, British King Gold Project, Western Australia. Prepared for Central Iron Ore Limited. Effective Date: 20 March 2025. Filed on SEDAR+ and disclosed in Central Iron Ore Limited’s news release dated March 20, 2025

British King Project (Western Australia)

The Company’s British King Project is located across the British King Mine situated on the M37/30 Mining Tenement, approximately 320km northwest of Kalgoorlie and 60km east of Leinster in Western Australia (Figure 7).





Figure 7. British King Project Location

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Andrew Bewsher, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release relating to the RC drilling program. Mr. Bewsher has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as an independent consulting Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

