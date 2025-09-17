Central Iron Ore Limited - Drilling Results Finalised

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Limited (CIO – TSX.V) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce this Drilling Update.
Central Iron Ore is pleased to announce that the results for the 2025 Phase 1 RC drilling campaign have been finalised.
Highlights:
- Assay results for the 78-hole, 10,264-meter 2025 Phase 1 RC program has been received and processed.
- Multiple significant intercepts have been intercepted across the target area (Table 1) some notable down-hole intercepts include:
- 25BKERC_010: 1m @ 22.20g/t from 144 meters
- 25BKERC_013: 2m @ 10.59g/t from 126 meters
- 25BKERC_019: 3m @ 15.50g/t from 103 meters
- 25BKERC_034: 5m @ 13.26g/t from 112 meters
- 25BKERC_036: 1m @ 24.8g/t from 131 meters
- 25BKERC_037: 1m @ 25.3g/t from 114 meters
- 25BEKRC_031: 2m @ 12.62g/t from 112 meters
- Geohydrological investigations are nearing completion. In addition, a program of approximately 801 metres of diamond drilling, comprising eight drillholes, is scheduled to commence in late October. The drilling is designed to support geotechnical studies intended to further inform the assessment and potential advancement of the British King Project toward mining.
- The British King Mineral Resource is currently being updated to include the results of the recent drilling.
Drilling Results
Interpretation of the RC drilling assay results has confirmed down dip extension of gold mineralisation across the prospect area as well as the development of three distinct high grade chutes, only one of which was defined by the 2024 resource update (Figure 1). The 2025 drilling has further supported the geological understanding of the deposit: gold mineralisation associates with a primary laminated bucky quartz lode with continuous development for nearly the entire 840 metres of strike targeted by the drilling campaign, gold mineralisation at depth has been confirmed in three areas. The lateral extent of the mineralisation has been defined with additional localised down dip extension identified. (Figure 1 to Figure 5).
Figure 1. Section plan for the 2024 Phase 1 and historical drilling
Quality Control/Quality Assurance (“QA/QC”) Statement
Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling samples were collected for every metric meter (m) downhole of the 2025 RC drill program. Sampling was done using a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone and stored in pre-numbered calico bags (single splits), sample size ranged from 2 to 3kg per meter.
Single splits of mineralized intersections up to 3m either side of the expected ore zones were selected for initial assay. 4m composited scoop samples were taken from the residual piles over the remainder of the hole that was not selected and submitted for initial assay. All un-assayed 1m split samples were temporarily left on site in their respective calico bags; once the composite samples where assayed, corresponding 1m single splits of the composite samples with grades greater than 0.40g/t were retrieved and submitted for assay.
Cyclone duplicate samples (twin samples) targeting mineralized zones were selected from predetermined intervals and assayed to check for the representativity of the sampling method. A Certified Reference Material (CRM) pulp, fine blank pulp and coarse blank was inserted at a rate of approximately every 1 in 25 samples, or at a higher frequency to ensure every drillhole had a set of checks for its specific sample runs.
Four gold Certified Reference Materials (CRM) were used; Geostats G399-5 (0.87g/t), Geostats G913-7 (2.31g/t), Geostats G915-4 (9.16g/t) and OREAS 254b (2.53g/t). Assay samples were placed into shipping bags together with the CRMs upon completion of each hole. All assay samples were transported bi- weekly in their respective shipping bags to Bureau Veritas Laboratory Kalgoorlie (BV), Western Australia. From drilling to delivery at the lab, all samples were maintained under the direct control and supervision of the on-site geological staff.
Upon arrival in Bureau Veritas Laboratory Kalgoorlie, the samples were prepared using Bureau Veritas Laboratory code PR302 (pulverize 2.5 kg split to 90% passing 75 microns) and fire-assayed for gold using Bureau Veritas Laboratory Code FA001 (40gm aliquot fire assay with AA finish). BV also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates. All QA/QC results associated with the assays reported herein are within expectation, no errors were observed. BV is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 standards for specific preparation and analytical procedures. For more information about Bureau Veritas Geochemistry, please visit the company’s webpage at: https://www.bureauveritas.com.au/.
Figure 2. Pierce Point Long section of the 2025 RC results. Down dip, high grade extension of the lode has been identified on the West, Central and Eastern portions of the ore body.
Figure 3. Section A-A': Continuous grade development has been confirmed at depth across the centre of the ore body.
Figure 4. Section B-B': multiple significant high grade intercepts have been identified
Figure 5. Section C-C': continuous down dip extension along the eastern edge of the deposit has been confirmed.
Table 1. Significant down-hole Intercepts for the 2025 Phase 1 RC Campaign. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths; true widths are not yet known.
|Target
|Hole ID
|Hole Depth
(m)
|Dip
|Azi
|Collar Position
|Significant down-hole intercepts
|Easting
|Northing
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval (m)
|Avg. Grade
(Au g/t)
|SDJV - M37/631
|25BKERC_001
|78
|-60
|358
|326699
|6908157
|62
|63
|1
|1.66
|25BKERC_002
|54
|-60
|358
|326719
|6908197
|38
|39
|1
|2.72
|25BKERC_003
|72
|-60
|358
|326719
|6908177
|56
|57
|1
|1.09
|25BKERC_004
|132
|-60
|358
|326719
|6908137
|NSI
|25BKERC_005
|108
|-60
|358
|326739
|6908157
|101
|102
|1
|1.55
|25BKERC_006
|90
|-60
|358
|326759
|6908177
|NSI
|25BKERC_007
|132
|-60
|358
|326759
|6908137
|118
|119
|1
|1.45
|25BKERC_008
|132
|-60
|358
|326779
|6908157
|115
|116
|1
|3.16
|25BKERC_009
|150
|-60
|358
|326819
|6908157
|131
|133
|1
|8.59
|25BKERC_010
|156
|-60
|358
|326855
|6908158
|144
|145
|1
|22.2
|25BKERC_011
|156
|-60
|358
|326899
|6908157
|130
|131
|1
|0.8
|and
|146
|147
|1
|2.03
|25BKERC_012
|108
|-60
|358
|327259
|6908237
|94
|95
|1
|4.39
|25BKERC_013
|144
|-60
|358
|327259
|6908197
|126
|128
|2
|10.59
|inc.
|127
|128
|1
|19.5
|25BKERC_014
|186
|-60
|358
|327259
|6908157
|NSI
|25BKERC_015
|126
|-60
|358
|327279
|6908217
|110
|111
|1
|12.8
|25BKERC_016
|162
|-60
|358
|327279
|6908177
|139
|140
|1
|5.13
|25BKERC_017
|108
|-60
|358
|327299
|6908237
|NSI
|25BKERC_018
|138
|-60
|358
|327299
|6908197
|120
|122
|2
|5.38
|25BKERC_019
|120
|-60
|358
|327319
|6908217
|103
|106
|3
|15.5
|inc.
|105
|106
|1
|34
|25BKERC_020
|108
|-60
|358
|327339
|6908237
|88
|93
|5
|2.09
|25BKERC_021
|138
|-60
|358
|327339
|6908197
|125
|126
|1
|1.63
|25BKERC_022
|120
|-60
|358
|327359
|6908217
|NSI
|25BKERC_023
|108
|-60
|358
|327379
|6908237
|92
|93
|1
|1.13
|25BKERC_024
|138
|-60
|358
|327379
|6908197
|123
|125
|1
|1.25
|and
|127
|128
|1
|2.07
|25BKERC_025
|126
|-60
|358
|327399
|6908217
|109
|110
|1
|3.33
|25BKERC_026
|114
|-60
|358
|327419
|6908237
|NSI
|25BKERC_027
|150
|-60
|358
|327419
|6908197
|NSI
|25BKERC_028
|126
|-60
|358
|327439
|6908217
|NSI
|25BKERC_029
|114
|-60
|358
|327459
|6908237
|97
|98
|1
|1.45
|and
|110
|11
|1
|1.44
|25BKERC_030
|138
|-60
|358
|327459
|6908197
|NSI
|25BKERC_031
|126
|-60
|358
|327479
|6908217
|NSI
|25BKERC_032
|114
|-60
|358
|327499
|6908237
|NSI
|25BKERC_033
|156
|-60
|358
|327499
|6908197
|NSI
|25BKERC_034
|126
|-60
|358
|327519
|6908217
|112
|117
|5
|13.26
|25BKERC_035
|114
|-60
|358
|327539
|6908237
|99
|101
|2
|2.08
|25BKERC_036
|144
|-60
|358
|327539
|6908197
|131
|132
|1
|24.8
|25BKERC_037
|126
|-60
|358
|327559
|6908217
|114
|115
|1
|25.3
|25BKERC_038
|114
|-60
|358
|327579
|6908237
|92
|93
|1
|1.79
|and
|96
|98
|2
|3.96
|25BKERC_039
|144
|-60
|358
|327579
|6908197
|122
|123
|1
|7.03
|25BKERC_040
|96
|-60
|358
|327599
|6908257
|NSI
|25BKERC_041
|126
|-60
|358
|327599
|6908217
|NSI
|25BKERC_042
|60
|-60
|358
|327619
|6908317
|NSI
|25BKERC_043
|90
|-60
|358
|327619
|6908277
|NSI
|25BKERC_044
|114
|-60
|358
|327619
|6908237
|NSI
|25BKERC_045
|72
|-60
|358
|327639
|6908297
|44
|45
|1
|2.12
|25BKERC_046
|54
|-60
|358
|327659
|6908317
|NSI
|25BKERC_047
|60
|-60
|358
|327640
|6908340
|NSI
|CIO - M37/30
|25BKRC_002
|144
|-60
|358
|326879
|6908177
|132
|133
|1
|1.18
|25BKRC_003
|138
|-60
|358
|326919
|6908177
|119
|120
|1
|2.63
|and
|126
|128
|2
|1.53
|25BKRC_004
|168
|-60
|358
|326939
|6908157
|145
|149
|4
|2.84
|25BKRC_005
|162
|-60
|358
|326959
|6908177
|135
|138
|3
|1.83
|25BKRC_006
|144
|-60
|358
|326979
|6908197
|113
|114
|1
|2.24
|and
|120
|122
|2
|1.06
|25BKRC_007
|174
|-60
|358
|326979
|6908157
|159
|160
|1
|1.25
|25BKRC_008
|126
|-60
|358
|326999
|6908217
|100
|102
|2
|1.36
|25BKRC_009
|162
|-60
|358
|326999
|6908177
|138
|140
|2
|4.69
|and
|145
|147
|1
|1.25
|25BKRC_010
|144
|-60
|358
|327019
|6908197
|122
|125
|3
|2.06
|25BKRC_011
|156
|-60
|358
|327019
|6908157
|NSI
|25BKRC_012
|126
|-60
|358
|327039
|6908217
|107
|112
|5
|2.32
|25BKRC_013
|162
|-60
|358
|327039
|6908177
|141
|142
|1
|0.83
|25BKRC_014
|150
|-60
|358
|327059
|6908197
|130
|131
|1
|1.16
|25BKRC_015
|186
|-60
|358
|327059
|6908157
|NSI
|25BKRC_016
|126
|-60
|358
|327079
|6908217
|NSI
|25BKRC_017
|162
|-60
|358
|327079
|6908177
|NSI
|25BKRC_018
|144
|-60
|358
|327099
|6908197
|128
|129
|1
|2.77
|25BKRC_019
|180
|-60
|358
|327099
|6908157
|NSI
|25BKRC_020
|166
|-60
|358
|327119
|6908177
|NSI
|25BKRC_021
|162
|-60
|358
|327139
|6908197
|134
|135
|1
|1.08
|25BKRC_022
|192
|-60
|358
|327139
|6908157
|NSI
|25BKRC_023
|120
|-67
|356
|327166
|6908231
|NSI
|25BKRC_024
|174
|-60
|358
|327159
|6908177
|NSI
|25BKRC_025
|156
|-60
|358
|327179
|6908197
|147
|148
|1
|1.31
|25BKRC_026
|192
|-60
|358
|327179
|6908157
|NSI
|25BKRC_028
|156
|-60
|358
|327199
|6908177
|NSI
|25BKRC_029
|150
|-60
|358
|327221
|6908193
|NSI
|25BKRC_030
|180
|-60
|358
|327219
|6908157
|NSI
|25BKRC_031
|126
|-60
|358
|327239
|6908217
|112
|114
|2
|12.62
|inc.
|112
|113
|1
|24.3
|25BKRC_032
|168
|-60
|358
|327239
|6908177
|NSI
NSI: No Significant Intercept
Coordinate system: GDA94 UTMZ 51
Significant intercepts have been calculated using a cut-off grade of 0.8 g/t with a max. of 2m internal dilution.
Future activities tailored towards finalising studies required for mining
Geohydrological testwork has commenced and should be finalised by November 2025. A 8 hole, 802m geotechnical diamond drill program has been planned, drilling is expected to commence end October 2025.
British King Resource Update
The British King Mineral Resource is currently being updated to include the results of the recent RC drilling.
The Company’s 100% owned British King Mine Area has an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 120,000 indicated tonnes at 5.1 g/t Au and 50,000 inferred tonnes at 2.9 g/t Au. The British King Extensions, 100% owned by the South Darlot Joint Venture in which the Company holds a 70% interest, contain an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 70,000 indicated tonnes at 3.4 g/t Au and 20,000 inferred tonnes at 4.3 g/t Au1. These Mineral Resources were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated March 19, 2025, supported by an NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+.
Figure 6. British King Mine Area and Extensions
____________________________
1 Bewsher, A., 2025. Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, British King Gold Project, Western Australia. Prepared for Central Iron Ore Limited. Effective Date: 20 March 2025. Filed on SEDAR+ and disclosed in Central Iron Ore Limited’s news release dated March 20, 2025
British King Project (Western Australia)
The Company’s British King Project is located across the British King Mine situated on the M37/30 Mining Tenement, approximately 320km northwest of Kalgoorlie and 60km east of Leinster in Western Australia (Figure 7).
Figure 7. British King Project Location
QUALIFIED PERSON
Mr. Andrew Bewsher, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release relating to the RC drilling program. Mr. Bewsher has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as an independent consulting Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED
“David Deitz”
____________________________
David Deitz, Director/CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company’s equity securities, the state of the market for iron ore or other minerals that may be produced generally, recent market volatility; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's disclosure documents for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABN: 32 072 871 133
