Moisture Analyzer Market Size to Worth USD 3.61 Billion by 2034 Driven by Quality Control Needs and Smart Device Innovations

Ottawa, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global moisture analyzer market size was calculated at USD 2.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.15 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 3.61 billion by 2034. Rising awareness for the protection and maintenance of industrial products, rising demand for moisture analyzers, and technological innovation are driving the growth of the market.



Moisture Analyzer Market Key Highlights

In terms of revenue, the global moisture analyzer market accounted for USD 2,020 million in 2024.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 40% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expanding at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By equipment, the desktop-mounted segment held the major market share of 49% in 2024.

By technique, the near-infrared segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the food and beverage segment generated the major market share of 39% in 2024.

Moisture Analyzer Market Size by Equipment Type (USD Million)



Equipment Type 2022 2023 2024 In-Line 814.60 853.1 898.8 Handheld 530.8 557.9 589.9 In-line 386.7 408.1 433.3



Moisture Analyzer Market Size by Technique (USD Million)



Technique 2022 2023 2024 Karl Fischer Titration 475.4 501.4 531.9 Loss on drying (LoD) 532.2 557.4 587.1 Capacitance 239.8 250.6 263.5 Near-Infrared 350.2 370.4 394.0 Others 134.4 139.4 145.5



Moisture Analyzer Market Size by Applications (USD Million)



Appplications 2022 2023 2024 Food & Beverage 468.9 490.8 516.7 Pharmaceuticals 418.0 441.6 469.3 Chemical and Petroleum 299.5 315.7 469.3 Research & Academics 188.2 197.3 208.1 Metal & Mining 116.1 122.2 129.4 Semiconductor 92.3 96.8 102.1 Plastic & Polymer 65.6 68.5 72.0 Others 83.5 86.2 89.6



Moisture Analyzer Market Overview

A moisture analyzer is an instrument or device used to determine the moisture content of a product. Generally, the moisture weighs a sample, heats it up to dry it, and weighs it again once it's dry. This is known as loss on drying (LOD), a standard method for determining moisture content. The sample is weighed, heated, dried, and weighed again. Moisture analyzers help to maintain consistent production standards, reduce waste, and prevent costly product recalls. They also allow companies to comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Moisture content testing is important for many reasons, such as quality control. The moisture level affects the texture, appearance, and taste of food products, the stability of pharmaceuticals, and the durability of construction materials. And maintaining the correct moisture content ensures consistent product quality. A moisture meter can give accurate data on the moisture content present in materials to ensure the quality control of materials.

Moisture Analyzer Market Major Trends:

Market Trends Major End-User Industries Adoption of Smart & IoT-enabled Analyzers Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Chemicals Miniaturization & Portability of Devices Agriculture, Construction, Environmental Monitoring Integration with Automated Production Lines Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging Rising Demand for Compliance with Safety Standards Pharmaceuticals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage Use of Non-Destructive Testing (e.g. NIR) Agriculture, Textiles, Wood & Paper



Moisture Analyzer Market Opportunity

Product Innovation in the Market:

Innovation in portable and wireless moisture analyzers will create an opportunity for the growth of the moisture analyzer market. A portable moisture analyzer is designed for ease of use and fast analysis for at-line control of moisture content. A portable moisture meter is the right instrument for us if there is a need for quick answers regarding the constituents, identity, and quality of raw materials.

Bluetooth moisture meters include versatile, smart, and wireless meters. Bluetooth is a technology that enables electronic devices to talk to each other without the need for a wire. Bluetooth moisture meters' benefits for professional users include a customizable list beyond format, hard to lose, informed decision making, makes reporting faster, and easy-to-read notes.

Moisture Analyzer Market Challenges

Concerns Related to Errors:

Growing stability and reliability issues can be a challenge for the growth of the moisture analyzer market. There are many sources of errors in practical oven dry moisture content determination. The three most common errors include incomplete drying of small moisture sections, incorrect oven temperature, and moisture pickup by dry sections from newly introduced green sections.

Disadvantages of a moisture analyzer include that the sample may melt, burn, oxidize, or even combust. Other properties of the measured substance can change state, leaving trapped moisture inside the sample without giving a chance to evaporate.

Moisture Analyzer Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 2.02 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.15 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 3.04 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.61 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.98% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 602 Million U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 1,030.75 Million Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Equipment Type, Technique, Applications, and Region Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Players PCE Instruments, Michell Instruments Inc., Ametek Inc., SpectraSesnsors Inc., General Electric Co., A&D Co., Ltd., Kett Electric Laboratory, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Gow-Mac Instrument Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Sinar Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., U-Therm International (H.K.) Ltd., Adam Equipment Ltd, AMETEK Brookfield, Metrohm India Limited, Brookhuis Applied Data Intelligence,and others



Case Study: Reducing Waste and Improving Quality with Moisture Analyzers

A leading global snack manufacturer faced recurring challenges with product consistency due to moisture variability during the drying and cooling stages of production. Traditional lab-based methods like loss on drying (LoD) were accurate but time-consuming, often taking 30–40 minutes per sample. By the time an issue was detected, large volumes of snacks had already been produced, resulting in waste, rework, and higher energy consumption.

The Challenge

High scrap and rework costs due to out-of-spec batches.

due to out-of-spec batches. Inconsistent texture and shelf life of products.

of products. Excessive energy use from over-drying.

from over-drying. Limited real-time insight into production quality.

The Solution

The company deployed inline near-infrared (NIR) moisture analyzers on key conveyor lines. These devices provided real-time, non-destructive moisture measurements directly on the production floor. Data was connected to the company’s PLC/SCADA system, enabling automatic adjustments to dryer temperature and dwell time. At the same time, LoD and Karl Fischer titration remained in the quality lab for verification and regulatory compliance, creating a hybrid control strategy.

The Results

28% reduction in waste and rework within the first six months.

within the first six months. Energy savings of 9–12% by eliminating over-drying.

by eliminating over-drying. 31% fewer customer complaints related to texture or freshness.

related to texture or freshness. First-pass yield improved from 92.7% to 96.4%.

from 92.7% to 96.4%. Payback period achieved in under 12 months.



Key Takeaway

This case demonstrates how integrating real-time NIR analyzers with existing QA methods transforms moisture measurement from a lagging quality check into a proactive control tool. By doing so, companies can improve efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction—making moisture analyzers a critical investment for industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

Moisture Analyzer Market Segmentation Insights

Equipment Type Insights

The desktop-mounted segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. A desktop-mounted moisture analyzer uses reflected near-infrared light to display. Desktop-mounted moisture analyzers' benefits include after-sales support, evaluation, integrating capabilities that are critical for industry 4.0 environments, quality assurance, cost-efficiency extends beyond purchase price, compliance needs, and technical specification aligning with sample characteristics.

The handheld segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The digital handheld moisture analyzer is durable, long-lasting, housed in a compact ABS-plastic housing, with a built-in low battery indicator, microprocessor-based, data hold function, easy to operate, and designed for the moisture level of soil or other similar materials.

Technique Insights

The loss on drying (LoD) segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. A method commonly used for moisture content determination is the loss on drying method, or LOD. It is used to specify many major quality specifications. Loss on drying (LoD) moisture analyzer method for measuring total volatile matter for in-process control of liquid and solid samples during a small molecule API manufacturing process, which depends on a halogen moisture analyzer with an integrated mass balance.

The near-infrared segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Near-infrared moisture analyzers offer instant, non-contact, and non-destructive moisture analysis in solids and liquids. NIR sensors in moisture analyzers eliminate the sensitivity to distance, improve stability, improve accuracy, and provide a no-drift design. NIR spectroscopy is used for the quantification of water in solids, liquids, and slurries. The detection limit for moisture in solids is about 0.1%, whereas for liquids it is in the range of 0.002% (200mg/L).

Application Insights

The food & beverage segment dominated the market and is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Moisture analyzers can test samples quickly and accurately without the risks of deteriorating quality in our whole harvest. Moisture analyzers used in food and beverages are suitable for at-line use, no balance or desiccator required, compact instrument, fully automated system, heating rate is fast, there are no possible errors, no calculations, simple handling, and quick measurement.

How big the U.S. Moisture Analyzer Market Size?

The U.S. moisture analyzer market size was surpassed USD 565.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 1,030.75 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2025 to 2034.

United States Moisture Analyzer Market Trends:

The U.S. has strict federal and industry-specific regulations, particularly from agencies like the FDA, USDA, and EPA, which mandate quality and safety protocols that often require precise moisture control.

In the pharmaceutical and food sectors, maintaining accurate moisture levels is essential for product integrity and shelf life.

The U.S. market is characterized by early adoption of advanced technologies. This includes smart analyzers with IoT connectivity, real-time data transmission, integration with production lines, and AI-powered monitoring tools.

Demand is increasing for non-destructive and near-infrared (NIR) moisture analysis solutions in R&D and high-value applications.

How North America Dominated the Moisture Analyzer Market?



North America dominated the global moisture analyzer market in 2024 because of the cost-efficient products, increasing demand for high-quality, sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements in the North American region. The presence of strong, large-scale producers with well-established supply chain networks and production facilities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the North American region.

According to a report published in February 2025, the launch of the USGA Moisture Meter was announced by the United States Golf Association (USGA). This easy-to-use tool provides golf course superintendents with consistent and precise data regarding soil moisture, temperature, and salinity.

Asia Pacific Moisture Analyzer Market Trends:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market due to a broadening range of applications, waste reduction, sustainability, increasing demand from emerging economies, and increased automation of manufacturing in this region.

In August 2025, the Punjab Government has decided to install a moisture meter calibrated by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) across all grain markets, in preparation for the upcoming Kharif paddy procurement season. The move aims to ensure uniformity and accuracy in assessing moisture content in paddy crops.

India Moisture Analyzer Market Key Trends:

Agriculture remains a major part of India’s economy, and there is a rising need to manage post-harvest losses by monitoring moisture levels in grains and other produce.



Growth in the food processing industry is also fueling demand for moisture testing to ensure quality and compliance with export standards.

National policies promoting industrial growth and food safety are increasing the adoption of quality control tools, including moisture analyzers.



Emphasis on ‘Make in India’ has encouraged the development of local manufacturing capabilities, helping reduce costs and improve access.

There is growing interest in affordable, portable, and easy-to-use moisture analyzers, particularly among small and medium enterprises.



Moisture Analyzer Market Top Companies and Their Offerings:

➢ PCE Instruments: Offers a broad range of moisture analyzers designed for industrial, laboratory, and on-site applications, known for precision and portability.

➢ Michel Instruments Inc.: Specializes in moisture and humidity measurement instruments, including analyzers for gas and compressed air applications.

➢ Ametek Inc.: Provides advanced process analyzers and precision instruments for moisture analysis across industries like aerospace, power, and manufacturing.

➢ SpectraSensors Inc.: Focuses on optical moisture analyzers using tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS) for gas and petrochemical sectors.

➢ General Electric Co. (GE): Through its measurement and control division (now under Baker Hughes), GE supplies robust moisture sensors and analyzers for industrial automation and safety.

➢ A&D Co., Ltd.: Offers compact and user-friendly moisture analyzers with halogen heating, suitable for routine lab analysis in food and pharmaceutical testing.

➢ Kett Electric Laboratory: A pioneer in moisture meter technology, providing a variety of handheld and bench-top moisture analyzers for agricultural and food processing use.

➢ Mettler-Toledo International Inc.: global leader in precision instruments, offering high-end halogen moisture analyzers with advanced software and real-time data tracking.

➢ Sartorius AG: Produces highly accurate moisture analyzers with intuitive interfaces, widely used in pharma, food, and chemical labs for quality control.

➢ Shimadzu Corp.: Delivers analytical instruments including moisture analyzers that combine infrared drying with high-speed measurement for research and production.

➢ Gow-Mac Instrument Co.: Manufactures precision moisture analyzers and gas chromatographs tailored for chemical, industrial, and research applications.

➢ Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.: Through its analyzers division, it offers Karl Fischer titration-based moisture analyzers for trace moisture detection in liquids and gases.

➢ Sinar Technology: Specializes in portable grain and seed moisture analyzers designed for agricultural and post-harvest quality assessment.

➢ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Provides lab-grade moisture analysis systems integrated with automation and compliance tools for regulated environments.

➢ U-Therm International (H.K.) Ltd.: Supplies cost-effective halogen moisture analyzers mainly to laboratories and small-scale industrial users across Asia.

➢ Adam Equipment Ltd.: Offers affordable and compact moisture analyzers suitable for routine lab work in educational, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

➢ AMETEK Brookfield: Combines precision moisture analysis with rheological instrumentation, serving quality control and R&D labs.

➢ Metrohm India Limited: Delivers Karl Fischer moisture titrators and analyzers with high accuracy for chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical applications in the Indian market.

➢ Brookhuis Applied Data Intelligence: Provides intelligent inline and offline moisture analysis solutions, especially for the wood, paper, and building material industries.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, the SCIO Mini 2, a next-generation handheld device designed to help corn growers and seed producers measure moisture level quickly and accurately without the need for shelling or grinding, was launched by SCIO, formerly known as Consumer Physics. These devices use near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and provide non-destructive and instant results in the field. The new model introduces many upgrades aimed at enhancing field durability, usability, and scan capacity. ( Source: https://igrownews.com)



In December 2024, ChloroStar, a family of sensors, transmitters, and accessories for accurate and reliable chlorine measurement and analysis, which allow users in the water, wastewater, and other industries to control chlorine more efficiently, improving treatment and increasing process uptime, was launched by ABB. ChloroStar Digital Sensors features EZLink technology for easy maintenance, installation, and operation. (Source: https://new.abb.com)



In October 2024, the launch of XMO2pro, a new and advanced oxygen analyzer designed to ensure greater levels of stability, accuracy, and reliability, was announced by Bager Hughes, an energy technology company. The XMO2pro is designed for longevity in hazardous locations and accurately measures 0.01% to 100% of oxygen concentration in gases. It uses paramagnetic technology and has no moving parts, which allows accurate, rapid, and reliable detection of oxygen concentration. (Source: https://www.bakerhughes.com)



In June 2024, the launch of three gas, flow, and moisture measurement sensor technologies designed to improve safety performance and drive productivity in hydrogen and other applications across energy and industrial sectors was announced by Baker Hughes, an energy technology company. The three new Panametrics solutions of Baker Hughes offer an advanced level of durability, accuracy, and reliability. ( Source: https://www.bakerhughes.com)

Moisture Analyzer Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Equipment Type

Desktop Mounted

Handheld

In-line



By Technique

Karl Fischer Titration

Loss on Drying

Capacitance

Near-infrared

Others



By Applications

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Petroleum

Research & Academics

Metal & Mining

Semiconductor

Plastic & Polymer

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

