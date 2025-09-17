John J. Kappel Joins Goranson Bain Ausley as a Partner in Plano Office

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to welcome John J. Kappel, one of only 11 attorneys in Texas Double Board Certified in both Family Law and Civil Appellate Law, as a new partner in its Plano office. Kappel brings a rare combination of trial and appellate expertise to high-stakes family law cases, representing high-net-worth individuals in complex property division, business valuations, and sensitive custody matters, often with international or multijurisdictional issues.

Kappel’s distinguished career includes recognition by Texas Lawyer as an attorney “On the Rise” for his influence in Texas and beyond, election to the 2024–2025 Leadership Class of the State Bar of Texas Family Law Section, and induction as a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. In addition to his extensive trial and appellate practice in Texas courts, he has represented parents in international child abduction cases under the Hague Convention and International Child Abduction Remedies Act.

“John’s deep expertise, particularly in cases that demand both trial and appellate strategy, makes him an exceptional addition to our Plano office,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner of Goranson Bain Ausley. “His ability to navigate complex, high-asset disputes while providing thoughtful, client-centered counsel reflects the standard of excellence our clients have come to expect.”

Kappel’s joining Goranson Bain Ausley reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing strategic, high-quality representation for clients facing the most challenging family law matters.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Midland and Granbury. The firm is renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services in family law. With a team of dedicated lawyers and a shared commitment to client priorities, GBA has emerged as a leader in the field, earning Tier 1 rankings in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth, and voted the #1 family law firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort worth by Texas Lawyer for three consecutive years.