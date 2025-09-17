Asyad Express Partners with UK’s Caddie Couture to Deliver Premium Golf Fashion Across the GCC

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asyad Express, part of Asyad Group, has signed a strategic agreement with Caddie Couture, a UK-based premium golf fashion brand renowned for its unique, high-performance designs. Under the partnership, Asyad Express will manage end-to-end fulfillment and delivery across the GCC, ensuring golfers and lifestyle enthusiasts in the region enjoy fast, reliable access to the latest Caddie Couture’s distinctive collections.

This milestone highlights Asyad Express’s role as a launchpad for global lifestyle brands in the GCC, positioning it as the partner of choice for premium retail and fashion labels seeking seamless expansion into one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

“By combining Caddie Couture’s bold, innovative and quality fashion designs with Asyad Express’s trusted logistics network, we are redefining the shopping experience for GCC customers. This reinforces our commitment to enabling global brands to scale, creating value for the luxury retail industry.″ – Jason Ashbrook, VP-Commercial, Asyad Express.

Founded in the UK, Caddie Couture has carved out a distinctive space in golf fashion, blending modern aesthetics with technical performance to meet the aspirations of athletes and style-conscious customers alike. Through Asyad Express’s integrated fulfillment and delivery solutions, the brand gains a powerful platform to expand its reach and build deeper connections with GCC customers.

Asyad Express continues to strengthen its position as a leading logistics enabler for global lifestyle brands, delivering premium experiences to customers and supporting the growth of the retail and fashion sectors across the GCC.

