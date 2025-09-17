Tier One Adds Modulate to Client Roster, Expanding Agency’s Expertise in Driving Awareness for Companies That Safeguard Digital Ecosystems

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing agency, today announced the addition of Modulate , a pioneer in AI-powered conversational voice intelligence, to its client roster. This new partnership underscores Tier One’s deep expertise in supporting AI-driven technology companies that are advancing digital trust and safety at scale.

Modulate delivers purpose-built voice intelligence solutions that go far beyond transcription to detect fraud, abuse, and manipulation. By analyzing not just what is said, but how and why, Modulate’s AI models capture nuanced tone, intent, and behavioral signals to provide enterprises with actionable, near-instant risk intelligence.

Tier One will lead strategic communications efforts for Modulate, including media relations and thought leadership campaigns to elevate the brand’s impact across industries such as financial services, last mile delivery, gaming, and more.

“In an era where real-time human and AI-driven conversations are everywhere — and threats are increasingly hard to detect — Modulate is redefining how organizations listen, respond, and protect,” said Kathy Wilson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Tier One. “Modulate’s technology is already the industry standard in voice moderation in online gaming, and we’re excited to share their evolving story with the world as they extend the platform to tackle voice fraud in new markets.”

About Tier One

Now in our 22nd year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service integrated marketing agency offering PR, content, and digital marketing services. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C AI and other disruptive technologies, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we’re committed to earning our clients’ trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.com.

